Are you excited for the upcoming game Star Wars Jedi Survivor? If so, you might be wondering how to pre-order it to ensure that you get a copy as soon as it becomes available. Pre-ordering a game allows you to reserve a copy before it is released, and it can be a great way to make sure you don’t miss out on any special offers or bonuses. Here’s how to pre-order Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Choosing a retailer and Version of the game

The first step in pre-ordering Star Wars Jedi Survivor is to choose a retailer where you want to place your pre-order. There are many different retailers that offer pre-orders for the game, including physical stores like GameStop and Best Buy, as well as online retailers like Amazon and Steam or Epic games. Consider factors like price, convenience, and any bonuses or special offers that the retailer might be offering.

Selecting a version of the game

Next, you will need to choose which version of the game you want to pre-order. Star Wars Jedi Survivor will be available in standard and deluxe editions, with the deluxe edition offering additional content and bonuses. Decide which version you want based on your budget and the types of bonuses that are included.

Placing your pre-order and completing payment

Once you have chosen a retailer and a version of the game, you can place your pre-order by following the steps provided by the retailer. This will typically involve filling out an online form or visiting a physical store and placing your order in person. You will need to provide your payment information to complete the pre-order. Most retailers will require you to pay for your pre-order upfront, although some may allow you to pay when you pick up the game. Be prepared to pay for your pre-order when you place it, as this will ensure that you have a copy reserved for you.

After you have placed your pre-order, you will need to wait for the game to be released. Star Wars Jedi Survivor is scheduled for release on 17 March 2023, so you can expect to receive your copy on or around that date. Keep an eye on your email or the retailer’s website for any updates or information about your pre-order.

Pre-ordering Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a simple process that can help you get your hands on a copy of the game as soon as it becomes available. Just choose a retailer, select a version of the game, place your pre-order, pay for it, and wait for the game to be released. By following these steps, you can ensure that you get a copy of Star Wars Jedi Survivor and be ready to start playing as soon as it becomes available.