What is Infernal Alloy?

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Infernal Alloy is a sought-after material crucial for crafting the formidable Helldusk Armor set. Unlike Infernal Iron, which fuels Karlach’s engine in the game’s storyline, Infernal Alloy serves a different purpose altogether. This sturdy alloy is essential for forging the Helldusk Armor, offering players enhanced protection and resilience, crucial in the unforgiving world of Baldur’s Gate.

How to Obtain Infernal Alloy

Speak to Stonemaster Kith in Grymforge: Upon arriving in Grymforge, players can locate Stonemaster Kith near the top of the stairs on the left side. Unlike other inhabitants of Grymforge, Kith is amiable towards surface dwellers. Engage in conversation with Kith and successfully pass three dice rolls – History, Investigation, and Perception checks. Upon successful completion, Kith rewards players with the coveted Infernal Alloy. Alternatively, players can opt to purchase the Infernal Alloy from Kith if they fail the dice rolls, albeit at varying prices depending on their Charisma score. For those inclined towards a less diplomatic approach, looting the Infernal Alloy from Kith’s corpse is also a viable option. Find Dammon in Act 2: Locate Dammon in the forge adjacent to the Last Light Inn. It’s crucial to interact with Dammon at the earliest opportunity to ensure access to the Helldusk Armor crafting, especially if Isobel’s fate is uncertain following the confrontation with Marcus in Act 2. Dammon, a skilled Tiefling blacksmith, offers his expertise in crafting the Helldusk Armor using the Infernal Alloy.

Crafting the Helldusk Armor Set

Speak to Dammon: Approach Dammon, who can be found near his forge within the Last Light Inn. Engage in dialogue with Dammon, and for players with Karlach in their company, additional dialogue options are available where Dammon offers to fine-tune her engine. Choose the Correct Dialogue Options: Select from two correct dialogue options when conversing with Dammon – one mentioning the discovery of the metal in Grymforge and the other indicating possession of suitable crafting material. Repeat the Process Three Times: Engage in dialogue with Dammon thrice, and he will craft the Flawed Helldusk Armour, Flawed Helldusk Helmet, and Flawed Helldusk Gloves using the Infernal Alloy. Each piece of Infernal Alloy is capable of crafting three components of the Helldusk Armor Set, renowned for its Rare quality and status as one of the finest Heavy Armor sets in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Infernal Alloy is a prized commodity in Baldur’s Gate 3, offering players access to the formidable Helldusk Armor Set. By following the outlined methods, players can acquire Infernal Alloy and harness its potential to craft powerful gear, ensuring their survival and dominance in the challenging landscapes of Baldur’s Gate. Whether through diplomatic negotiations or strategic engagements, obtaining Infernal Alloy is a rewarding endeavor that promises enhanced capabilities and formidable protection in the tumultuous world of Baldur’s Gate 3.