In Elden Ring, players have the opportunity to explore a plethora of magical abilities suited to various playstyles. Among these, mage builds stand out for their access to a diverse array of spells, offering both offensive and defensive capabilities. Night sorceries, in particular, possess a unique attribute: the ability to unleash silent attacks that bypass enemy defenses, making them invaluable in combat scenarios.

At the apex of Night sorceries lies the formidable Night Comet spell. Renowned for its potency, this spell is favored by many mages for its ability to unleash devastating damage upon foes, especially when charged and paired with specialized equipment such as the Staff of Loss or potent talismans like Godfrey’s Icon and Graven Mass. Its silent nature makes it particularly effective against agile adversaries who rely on evasion tactics, catching them off guard with its swift and silent strikes.

Location: Sellia, Town of Sorcery

To obtain the coveted Night Comet spell, players must venture to Sellia, Town of Sorcery, nestled southeast of the Sellia Crystal Tunnel in the treacherous region of Caelid. Despite the dangers that lurk within Caelid, a convenient shortcut exists, allowing intrepid adventurers to bypass the perilous trials of the region and reach the mystical confines of Sellia unscathed.

Begin your journey by making your way to the Dragon-Burnt Ruins, where a hidden passage awaits within the depths of a cellar at the ruins’ heart. Beware of the vermin that inhabit this area, guarding a trapped chest containing the key to your teleportation to Sellia. Upon unlocking the chest, a veil of fog will envelop you, transporting you to a humble shack nestled within the Sellia Crystal Tunnel.

Navigating the rot-infested corridors of the Sellia Crystal Tunnel can prove challenging for novice travelers. However, a straightforward path presents itself upon exiting the shack, leading towards the tunnel’s exit. Evade the clutches of the Kindreds of Rot that infest these caverns and emerge into the desolate landscape of Caelid, setting your sights southeastward towards Sellia, Town of Sorcery.

Getting Through the Town of Sorcery

Sellia, Town of Sorcery, is shrouded in mystique, its secrets guarded by arcane puzzles and enchantments. To unlock the chamber housing the Night Comet spell, players must first navigate the town’s labyrinthine streets and illuminate the path ahead.

Ascend the stairway leading to a towering entrance adorned with a resplendent golden tree, a sentinel guarding the town’s inner sanctum. Venture southwestward to discover a towering structure crowned with a ladder, accessible via a sprawling branch. Utilize Torrent’s nimble acrobatics to traverse the distance swiftly, ascending the tower to ignite the first brazier atop its pinnacle.

Having illuminated the first brazier, descend from the tower and employ Torrent’s agility to navigate the rooftops and branches, making your way to the southern tower. Exercise caution, for the rooftops are patrolled by Marionette Soldiers who will not hesitate to impede your progress. Once both braziers are alight, the mystical seal concealing the chamber housing the Night Comet spell will be dispelled, granting access to its coveted power.

Claiming the Night Comet

With the magical barrier vanquished, adventurers may now teleport to the Sellia Under-Stair site of grace, ascending the stairs and veering leftward to discover the chest containing the illustrious Night Comet spell. Claim it as your own, and wield its formidable power with wisdom and precision as you traverse the perilous lands of Elden Ring. With its silent fury and devastating potency, the Night Comet spell stands as a testament to the strength of mage builds within the world of Elden Ring.