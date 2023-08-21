How To Get Into Baldur’s Gate in Baldur’s Gate 3

In the adventurous world of Baldur’s Gate 3, reaching the heart of the city, Baldur’s Gate itself, comes with a thrilling challenge. The imposing Wyrm’s Rock Fortress stands as a formidable barrier between players and their destination in Act 3. Overcoming this obstacle requires cunning, strategy, and a dash of creativity. While no approach is a walk in the park, here are some simple methods to breach the fortress, ensuring the drawbridges lower and your path opens up.

Obtaining a Pass

By engaging in quests around Rivington, you can secure passes that wield undeniable influence over the gate guards. One pass is acquired by solving the Open Hand Temple murder, and another originates from unraveling the mystery behind suspicious toys. For the Open Hand Temple pass, enter the temple, meet the hollyphant investigator, and head to the Fraygos Flophouse on South Span Bridge. By unlocking the wardrobe on the top floor and obtaining the Bloodstained Parchment, you can present it to the hollyphant at Sharess’ Caress, receiving the Lower City Pass for Wyrm’s Rock access.

To gain the suspicious toys pass, delve into the basement of Arfur’s Mansion to uncover the Blackmail Letter. Sneak into the Requisitioned Barn to inspect the toy bears’ box. Confront Arfur with the evidence, employing Intimidation to extract information. This leads to an invitation to the coronation, offering an alternative route.

The Bold Arrest Strategy

Another daring approach is to intentionally get arrested and orchestrate a prison break. Whether caught at the South Span Checkpoint or within the Requisitioned Barn, getting even one party member arrested triggers this tactic. In the prison cell, interact with the skull on the back wall shelf. By successfully answering two riddles – “a shadow” and “an anvil” – the skull assists in teleporting the party next to the equipment chest.

Following the escape, a two-minute cooldown period is essential to avoid confrontation with guards. Finding a concealed spot, such as beyond a broken wall, can facilitate this wait. When the “on the lam” status concludes, you can escape the prison by either breaking a wall in the storeroom or utilizing Deception to convince the guards you are visitors.

Bribing Your Way In

Following the events at the South Span Checkpoint, the Flaming Fist guards stationed at the drawbridge are open to dialogue with your party. Despite their openness, they won’t budge on lowering the bridge during Gortash’s coronation on the fortress’s top floor. The most direct method is to employ Persuasion and offer a bribe. However, this path is laden with challenges. The Persuasion check stands against a high DC of 25, and even if successful, the price tag of 20,000 gold makes it a costly choice. Considering other cost-effective avenues available, it’s wise to steer clear of this option.

The Leap of Faith

East of the drawbridge lies an opportunity for a bold leap towards a natural path beneath Wyrm’s Rock Fortress. The descent may deal around 30 to 40 damage, but the party’s resilience at this stage is usually adequate. Spells like Feather Fall, Misty Step, and Dimension Door, along with potions, can mitigate the damage or even eliminate it. This lower path provides two options: access the prison via a crack behind a weak wall or ascend via vines to the Audience Chamber through a wooden platform on the fortress’s west side.

Spells, Abilities, and Ingenuity

For the inventive player, spells and abilities provide shortcuts to surmount the drawbridge. Characters with the ability to fly, such as Bestow Flight, can transcend the bridge’s confines. By walking along the ledge beneath the western statue, a party member with strong jumping skills can nimbly leap between the bridge and the wall. Similarly, a capable jumper can reach the roof southwest of the drawbridge, where a triple jump leads to the upper level of the fortress.

Conclusion

As the party member traverses the Audience Chamber or the main passage within Wyrm’s Rock, a turning point emerges. The Steel Watch stands down, and Gortash extends an alliance. Your response shapes the encounter’s outcome, ultimately leading to the lowering of both Wyrm’s Rock drawbridges. With this victory, you’re granted unrestricted access to the splendid city of Baldur’s Gate.

