How To Get Koraidon In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

After Trainers get their starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they encounter the legendary Pokemon named Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Miraidon in Pokemon Violet. After it was revealed that players would be riding over Paldea on the backs of Koraidon and Miraidon, Pokemon fans wondered when they would get Koraidon and Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

While Scarlet & Violet gave players Koraidon and Miraidon in the beginning, their full potential was only revealed afterward, when they could be used in battle. While they are originally given these Pokemon in weak status, it is possible to unlock their abilities during the course of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Here, we will look at how you can obtain the second Miraidon/Koraidon. There is one more Miraidon/Koraidon that you can claim at the end of Pokemon SV so that you will have two of the same Pokemon. Whether you decide to fight it off and capture it naturally or use a Master Ball, the fact that the game has a second one means that you can either have one more easy way of keeping it in your party (instead of having to continually switch your partner out from their riding form into their fighting form) or swap it out with someone playing a Pokemon Violet (or Pokemon Scarlet) to get a second Miraidon (or Koraidon).

To catch your second Koraidon/Miraidon fast, you can use the Master Ball given to you by Director Clever, once Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finished. You can repeat this process to get back a mounted form of Koraidon or Miraidon or just hit + to mount a Pokemon, taking them out of your party. The additional Miraidon or Koraidon is located to the side of the area where you fought them after the match. This way you’ll be having 2 Koraidon one for travel and one for fights.

During the storyline near the end of The New Way Home, your own Miraidon/Koraidon will activate his/her combat form to assist in saving Paldea from the dire threat. While players will defeat the opposing Miraidon or Koraidon throughout the journey, the very same Pokemon that you defeated will await in the depths of its mystical Zone Zero offering the opportunity for a second capture, as well as the Miraidon/Koraidon that has been your companion throughout both games. After you complete the final boss in area zero, you will automatically unlock Miraidon to be used during the battle.