Mega Rayquaza, one of the most powerful and iconic Pokémon in Pokémon GO, is a must-have for any serious trainer. To mega evolve Rayquaza, you need more than just Mega Energy. This guide will walk you through the steps to gather Mega Rayquaza Energy and how to use it effectively.

Unlike other Pokémon, Rayquaza’s mega evolution process is unique. To mega evolve Rayquaza, you will need:

400 Mega Energy : This energy is essential for the first mega evolution. Dragon Ascent : Rayquaza needs to learn this exclusive move to mega evolve. Dragon Ascent can only be taught using a special item called a Meteorite.

Obtaining Mega Rayquaza Energy

Participate in Elite Raids

Elite Raids are a primary source for obtaining Mega Rayquaza Energy. These raids feature challenging battles where Rayquaza appears more frequently. Here’s how to participate and maximize your rewards:

Check Raid Schedules : Elite Raids featuring Rayquaza are scheduled at specific times. For instance, recent raids were held on June 29, 2024, at various intervals throughout the day​​.

In-Person Battles : Note that Elite Raids require in-person attendance. Remote Raid Passes are not permitted​​.

Raid Rewards : Successfully defeating Rayquaza in these raids grants you an opportunity to catch it. Additionally, you earn Mega Energy as part of the rewards.

Complete Timed Research Tasks

During special events, Pokémon GO offers Timed Research tasks that reward players with Meteorites, necessary for teaching Dragon Ascent to Rayquaza. Here are some tasks you might encounter:

Use a super effective Charged Attack : Earn 1,000 XP.

Complete 5 Field Research tasks : Receive 20 Poké Balls.

Win a Raid : Get 5 Nanab Berries.

Win an Elite Raid : Obtain Mega Rayquaza Stickers, Revives, Stardust, and a Meteorite​​.

Utilize the Pokémon GO Web Store

The Pokémon GO Web Store often features special bundles during events. For example, the Anniversary Box includes items like Remote Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes, which can help you participate in more raids and collect Mega Energy more efficiently​​.

Steps to Mega Evolve Rayquaza

Teach Dragon Ascent : Use a Meteorite to teach Rayquaza its signature move, Dragon Ascent. Collect 400 Mega Energy : Participate in Elite Raids and complete research tasks to gather the required Mega Energy. Mega Evolve : Once Rayquaza has learned Dragon Ascent and you have 400 Mega Energy, you can mega evolve it. Subsequent mega evolutions will only cost 80 Mega Energy, or you can wait for a cooldown period for a free mega evolution.

Tips for Success in Elite Raids

To maximize your chances of defeating and catching Rayquaza in Elite Raids:

Prepare a Strong Team : Use Pokémon with type advantages. Ice-type Pokémon like Mamoswine, Glaceon, and Weavile are particularly effective against Rayquaza due to its Dragon and Flying types.

Coordinate with Friends : Elite Raids are challenging and require teamwork. Coordinate with other trainers to ensure you have a strong group.

Stock Up on Items : Before the raid, ensure you have enough healing items, such as Revives and Potions, to keep your team in fighting shape.

Getting Mega Rayquaza Energy in Pokémon GO requires participation in Elite Raids, completing research tasks, and strategic use of items and teams. By following these steps and tips, you’ll be well on your way to adding this powerful Mega Pokémon to your collection.