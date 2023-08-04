How To Get Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon GO

The long-awaited moment is here for Pokémon GO enthusiasts as they eagerly anticipate the chance to catch the legendary Mega Rayquaza once again. Mega Rayquaza, the evolved form of the fan-favorite Pokémon Rayquaza, has caused a buzz of excitement among players. Its overwhelming strength and potential to break the game made its introduction into the world of Pokémon GO highly anticipated.

For those fortunate enough to participate in Go Fest 2023, the opportunity to add Mega Rayquaza to their collection is an enticing prospect. However, for trainers who are unable to attend the grand event in London, Osaka, or New York or those without tickets, fear not! You can still battle Mega Rayquaza; the only difference is that you won’t acquire energy from the encounter.

Unlike regular Pokémon, Mega Rayquaza cannot be caught directly in Pokémon GO. Instead, trainers must repeatedly defeat it in Mega Raids to gather enough Mega Rayquaza Energy for its temporary evolution. Nevertheless, given its overwhelmingly potent nature, trainers need to clear a few additional hurdles: Meteorites and Dragon Ascent.

To stand a chance against Mega Rayquaza and succeed in Pokémon GO, it’s essential to know its counters and weaknesses. Keep in mind that you must have a Rayquaza already in your Pokémon storage to trigger its Mega Evolution.

In the world of Pokémon GO, countless events are scattered throughout the month. These include spotlight hours, where one specific Pokémon takes center stage for a day, and the Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global. The latter is fast approaching, much to the excitement of trainers worldwide. Mark your calendars for Sunday, August 27, 2023, when the exclusive Mega Rayquaza will be available during this spectacular event.

Logging into Pokémon GO during the event hours will grant trainers a short Special Research story, rewarding them with a Meteorite. However, those who upgrade their tickets will enjoy an extended story featuring multiple Meteorites and other enticing rewards.

Now, let’s delve into the steps to obtain and Mega Evolve Rayquaza:

Acquire a Meteorite: A crucial component of Mega Evolving Rayquaza is obtaining a Meteorite. This item plays a pivotal role in the evolution process. Teach Rayquaza Dragon Ascent: Before Rayquaza can Mega Evolve, trainers must equip it with the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent. This move is essential for triggering the Mega Evolution. Gather enough Mega Energy: As mentioned earlier, Mega Rayquaza Energy can be obtained by defeating Mega Rayquaza in Mega Raids multiple times. Click Mega Evolve: Once you have the Meteorite, taught Rayquaza Dragon Ascent, and amassed enough Mega Energy, you’re ready to initiate the Mega Evolution by clicking on the Mega Evolve button.

Now, let’s address a burning question: Can Rayquaza be Shiny?

Shiny Pokémon have a distinct appearance and are relatively more challenging to capture than their regular counterparts. However, fear not, as there is a Shiny variant of Rayquaza, featuring a beautiful gray and yellow color palette instead of the traditional green and orange hues. Shiny Rayquaza can also Mega Evolve, just like any other Pokémon of its Shiny form.

For those seeking to catch a Rayquaza, be sure to mark your calendars for Sunday, August 27, during the event raid hours. Additionally, consider upgrading your ticket to unlock extra rewards and benefits. The ticket can be acquired from the in-game store within the Pokémon GO mobile app. To maximize your chances of success, gather a group of fellow trainers and take on the Rayquaza raids together.

With these tips in mind, you are now well-equipped to embark on the thrilling quest to obtain Mega Rayquaza in Pokémon GO. Get ready to unleash the awe-inspiring power of this legendary Pokémon and add it to your collection of formidable creatures. Remember to strategize, collaborate with other trainers, and make the most of the upcoming event to achieve the best possible outcome. Happy hunting, trainers!

