Palworld’s Menasting stands as a Ground and Dark-type Pal, resembling a scorpion with its metallic-coated hollow body. Legends speak of Menasting’s composition of pure energy, with its eerie ability to ensnare other Pals within its vacant shell, devouring them for sustenance. Its ominous purple detailing and menacing red eyes evoke fear in the hearts of all who cross its path. According to Paldeck records, Menasting’s feeding process elicits agonizing cries from the Pals imprisoned within its body. Despite its imposing stature, Menasting exhibits remarkable agility alongside its formidable strength.

Upon capture, Menasting proves indispensable both in base operations and during battles. Whether employed to clear the battlefield single-handedly or to gather bountiful resources for the base, Menasting’s versatility should never be underestimated.

Where to Find Menasting

Explorers traversing Palworld’s diverse regions should temper their expectations of encountering Menasting immediately. There exist three primary methods for adding Menasting to the Paldeck, all of which require thorough exploration. The formidable Alpha Boss variant of Menasting resides within the treacherous confines of the Dessicated Mineshaft, nestled in the desert expanse of the map. Adventurers must equip themselves adequately for the scorching heat and confront the formidable Level 44 Alpha Boss, ensuring they are armed with ample ammunition and firepower, alongside a resilient Pal ally.

Alternatively, Menasting can be found on the secluded No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary island, situated on the map’s western edge. Accessing this remote locale necessitates the possession of a reliable flying mount or the ability to traverse bodies of water. Encounters with wild Menasting on this island are also limited to Level 44 instances and are classified as rare spawns, requiring patience and periodic respawning of Pals in the vicinity.

Finally, Menasting can be hatched from Large Dark Eggs, which can be discovered in the overworld or produced through selective breeding. By pairing specific Pals in the Ranch, such as Beakon and Mammorest or Ragnahawk and Cryolinx, players can breed a potent Menasting offspring. This breeding method not only facilitates the acquisition of Menasting but also allows for the customization of traits and statistics to suit individual preferences.

Utilizing Menasting’s Abilities

Menasting’s utility extends beyond its prowess in battle, proving invaluable for tasks within the base. With Level 2 Lumbering and Level 3 Mining abilities, Menasting ensures a steady supply of essential resources such as Wood, Rock, and Ore. Deploying Menasting to regions abundant in resource clusters or foliage enables efficient resource gathering, enhancing the base’s sustainability.

In battles, Menasting shines as a stalwart defender with the fourth-best defensive statistic in the game and an S-Tier combat rating. Its Steel Scorpion Partner Skill not only bolsters the player’s defensive capabilities but also augments item drops from encounters with Electric-type Pals.

Fighting Menasting

Menasting’s dual typing affords it access to a diverse array of potent moves spanning the Ground and Dark elements. However, this dual typing exposes Menasting to vulnerabilities against Dragon and Grass-type moves while granting it an advantage over Electric and Normal-type adversaries. As Menasting levels up, it naturally acquires a repertoire of devastating moves, including Sand Blast, Poison Blast, Shadow Burst, Stone Cannon, Nightmare Ball, Rock Lance, and Dark Laser. These moves vary in power and charge times, affording Menasting versatility in battles.

Central to Menasting’s combat efficacy is its exceptional defensive statistic, rendering it impervious to the assaults of many aggressive adversaries. When confronted with formidable opponents, Menasting’s combat abilities distinguishes it as an indispensable asset within the team roster, ensuring sustained success in the diverse landscapes of Palworld.