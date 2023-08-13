How To Get Metal Coat in Pokemon GO

Evolving Pokémon in Pokémon GO can sometimes prove to be more complex than just collecting candies. While most Pokémon require candies for evolution, certain species demand special items like Sinnoh Stones, Upgrades, Dragon Scales, and Metal Coats, among others. Acquiring these unique evolution items can be challenging, especially if you aim to evolve particularly rare Pokémon.

Unlocking the Coveted Metal Coat

Among the sought-after evolution items, the Metal Coat holds a significant place. Obtaining a Metal Coat in Pokémon GO can be achieved as a reward for maintaining a seven-day streak of spinning PokéStops. At the culmination of your week-long streak, you’ll be rewarded with a bundle of in-game goodies, including evolution items.

However, it’s important to note that receiving a Metal Coat as a reward isn’t guaranteed. There’s a chance you might receive a different evolution item, such as a Dragon Scale, King’s Rock, Sun Stone, or Upgrade. While these items are valuable for evolving certain Pokémon like Slowpoke and Horsea, they won’t serve your purpose if you’re aiming to evolve a Scizor or an Onix.

Alternative Methods to Get a Metal Coat

Although maintaining a seven-day PokéStop streak is a reliable method to obtain a Metal Coat, there are other avenues to explore:

PokeStop Spins: Regularly spinning PokéStops and Gyms provides a 1% chance of acquiring a Metal Coat or any other evolution item. It’s worth mentioning that the odds might change after spinning these locations 250 times. Still, even with increased spins, there’s no assurance that the evolution item you receive will be a Metal Coat. Field Research Tasks: Certain Field Research tasks within Pokémon GO offer the Metal Coat as a reward upon completion. It’s advisable to frequently check the available tasks through the binocular icon on the bottom-right of your screen. One of these tasks might grant you a Metal Coat. Special Research tasks released during events also present a prime opportunity to acquire this item. Gifts: Interestingly, Gifts received from friends can potentially contain a Metal Coat. Although this method relies entirely on luck and randomness, having more friends increases your chances. While you might not always receive a Metal Coat from a gift, you can still enjoy trading Lucky Pokémon with your Best Friends.

Using the Metal Coat

The Metal Coat is a crucial evolution item that facilitates the evolution of Onix and Scyther. Here’s how it works:

In Pokémon GO, the Metal Coat can be used to evolve two specific Pokémon. It can transform Onix into Steelix or turn Scyther into Scizor. However, it’s essential to consider that all the Pokémon involved in this process, as well as the Metal Coat itself, are rare finds.

For players who have dedicatedly caught all available Pokémon in Pokémon GO, ensuring the availability of extra Scyther and Onix before evolving them is advisable. Onix and Scyther have consistently been rare finds in the game, and their scarcity might have increased with the introduction of second-generation Pokémon.

Due to the rarity of the Metal Coat, accumulating the two required for evolving Steelix and Scizor might take some time, especially for those not residing in PokéStop-rich areas. On the positive side, while working to collect Metal Coats, you’ll also have ample opportunities to secure backup Scyther and Onix. This ensures that no Pokémon are lost from your collection when you eventually evolve them.

Conclusion

As you strive to evolve your Pokémon collection in Pokémon GO, the Metal Coat stands as a valuable tool. Acquiring this evolution item might require strategic effort, utilizing methods like maintaining a PokéStop streak, spinning for evolution items, completing Field Research tasks, and hoping for luck through Gifts. By using the Metal Coat, you can elevate Onix and Scyther to their higher forms, Steelix and Scizor. Remember, while the Metal Coat might be rare, its impact on your Pokémon’s evolution is undeniably significant.

