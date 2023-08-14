Apple Watch X in the Works: New Design and Smaller Battery

Cupertino giant, Apple has working on many products lately! As the tech giant has been gearing up for the launch of its new iPhones, the Apple iPhones 15 series for the coming month. Despite the iPhones, the tech giant is also working towards a new Apple Watch, which has been codenamed “Apple Watch X”

Giving you a bit more glimpses about the Apple Watch X, the new watch which is going through the pre-production phase right now and has been expected to get a whole new design.

Apple’s Developing Watch X with New Design and Specification

It has been predicted that Apple will radically redesign the next watch’s entire design language, giving you important hints about the future Watch X.

Additionally, a report from Mark Gurman‘s Bloomberg Power On Weekly has been leaked.

The new newsletter mentions that Gurman was spotted emphasizing the slimmer look we would be seeing for the upcoming year when it comes to the development of the new Apple Watch X.

Speaking more specifically about the Apple Watch X, it has been anticipated that the next watch from Apple will include new blood pressure sensors that are integrated with a microLED screen as well as magnetic watch band attachments.

The internal capacity you get with this watch has some restrictions and is a fresh replacement compared to the prior Apple Watches.

However, the new Apple Watch X design will enable customers to reduce the watch’s overall size while using the extra room to strengthen up the battery and add a few new components.

Other Leaks For Apple Watch X

Not just the design, but there are also Apple Watch X rumors that are circulating that claim the next watch will include a brand-new, greatly enhanced microLED screen.

Additionally, according to numerous reports, the Apple Watch will ship with a dedicated blood pressure sensor at the same time the Cupertino company is commemorating its tenth anniversary.

Moving to the leaks on the launch date, it’s been expected that the new Apple Watch X will be making its way to the public for the first time right in late 2024 or early 2025.

Conclusion

The tech giant’s ambition doesn’t end there as we eagerly await the release of the Apple iPhone 15 series. Get ready for the “Apple Watch X,” a codename that denotes a significant advancement in wearable technology.

Imagine wearing a watch that is both a stylish addition to your wrist and an essential tool for your pursuit of good health. With an entirely new form, Apple, which is renowned for its design skills, plans to reimagine the Apple Watch’s aesthetics.

It’s important to remember that Apple’s revolutionary journey hasn’t been one that accepts mediocrity as we wait for the release of the Apple Watch X. Every product they release reflects their commitment to excellence.

Apple’s drive to develop serves as a further reminder that, in a world where technology impacts our lives, we are witnessing the growth of more than just technology.

That dedication will be demonstrated by the Apple Watch X, which provides a peek at what technology might look like in the future when it becomes an essential component of our well-being.

As of now, we have the Watch Series 8 which is already selling like hotcakes and we have the new Watch Series 9 which is expected to make its way to release in the coming few months.

The launch of the new Apple iPhone combined with the Watch series is expected to make its way to release by September this year. However, the launch date is not yet confirmed but we expect it to be happening on the 12th or 13th of September.

