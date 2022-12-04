How To Get Metal Coat In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

This article focuses on how to get a metal coat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Metal Jacket is an incredibly crucial item to the Steel-type creatures of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and this is the place players will find it. In terms of Scarlet and Violet, players looking to evolve Scyther to his Bug-type, Steel-type form, Scizor, will need to find a Metal Coat as well. You can also just use the Metal Coat as a holding item for your Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet since it will increase the strength of the Steel-type attacks during battle.

Of course, you would want to hand a Metal Coat over to Scyther if you are planning on evolving it, but it is also a handy item to hand over to Pokemon that have Steel-type moves prior to tough battles. The Metal Coat is a holding item that basically increases the strength of Steel-type moves, making it perfect for giving to Pokemon who are or could be Steel-type moves in order to punch a lot harder, particularly against Fire, Fighting, and Ground types. Unlike in Pokemon Legends Arceus, where players can just use an item on the Pokemon, the Metal Coat needs to be held by and traded for Scyther in order for it to evolve.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet actually make catching the majority of items needed to evolve easier than ever, and here’s how to catch the Metal Coat and get a Scizor, or any other Pokemon that requires the Metal Coat. According to YouTube content creator Quick Tip, Trainers can head over to the Delibird Presents branch in Levincia and buy the Metal Coat for 3000R$ on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Your first option is to go to Delibird Presents in Levincia and get it for R3,000 in PokeDollars. You can reach Delibird Presents in Levincia by flying into the Pokemon Center Levincia (North). There are two ways you can obtain this item, and simply purchasing it from Delibird Presents in Levincia is the easiest way.

Having completed all six gym leaders, I cannot really tell you exactly when the Metal Jacket item became available, but considering that I have had ahold of my Metal Jacket for quite some time, it is probably safe to assume it became available once you defeated Levincias gym. The Metal Coat may show up in an Auction in Porto Marinade, but it may be a highly inconsistent method to obtain it since the Auction draws from a larger pool of potential items.