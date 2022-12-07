This article focuses on How to get mints in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. We are going to briefly cover how to obtain nature mints in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, what the mints do in the new games, and any other things that we feel may come in handy. Just like Bottle Caps and Ability Caps, knowing how to get Nature Mints in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will make your experience with building a competitive team faster. Mints can be useful prior to any Pokemon battle, since it helps train Pokemon, much like Bottle Caps.

Mints can help you change your Pokemon’s Nature, so you will want to acquire these ASAP. Trainers looking for Mints to change the nature of Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet will want to stock up on Poke Dollars. If Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet Trainers receive a Pokemon with a Nature not compatible with its basic stats, they might consider giving their Pokemon a mint. A Pokemon may receive a Nature Mint at any level, so ultimately, it is up to the trainer to make the decision. Gaining means that so long as players have an easy way to earn the money, they can purchase however many Nature Mints they wish.

To obtain Nature Mints in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you simply have to save up some money and go to a shop in the same city as the Ghost-type gym. The Mints are able to change a Pokemon’s Nature, giving it various bonuses. They are helpful in training and breeding the Pokemon, in order to obtain the desired Pokemon, should it originally have a negative Nature.