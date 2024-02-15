Playing through Ubisoft’s pirate adventure game of Skull and Bones often involves braving treacherous encounters and securing valuable resources. While some loot may be readily available, obtaining items like the Monstrous Tooth presents a greater challenge, often entailing confrontation with formidable sea creatures. Learning the ropes of acquiring this elusive item can serve as a testament to one’s skill and resilience on the high seas.

Procuring the Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones revolves around a somewhat daunting task, confronting the sea monster known as Kuharibu, a colossal green serpent that prowls the depths. There are a few methods to track down this elusive creature:

Sail north of Sainte-Anne outpost towards the open waters adjacent to the Angaya Coast and in proximity to Skull and Bones’ Islands of the Moon. Here, rumors of the Whispers of the Deep Strange Sightings may emerge, indicating the presence of the formidable Kuharibu.

Alternatively, a more reliable approach involves undertaking the From the Deep contract, obtainable by consulting the Sea People Huntmaster at Lanitra outpost. This contract serves as an ideal starting point for those embarking on sea monster hunts within the realm of Skull and Bones.

Once you’ve located the imposing figure of Kuharibu, prepare for a fierce battle to claim the Monstrous Tooth. Arm yourself with repair kits to maintain your vessel’s integrity amidst the onslaught and utilize the brace skill to mitigate the creature’s devastating assaults. Additionally, consider utilizing Skull and Bones’ Call For Help feature to potentially rally assistance from nearby players in your endeavor.

Upon vanquishing Kuharibu, seize the Monstrous Tooth from the depths, along with the possibility of acquiring Monstrous Steak or Monstrous Scales from the creature’s remains.

Monstrous Tooth Uses

In Skull and Bones, the Monstrous Tooth serves primarily as a form of currency or tradable item, facilitating the acquisition of blueprints for ship weaponry, armor, and cosmetic enhancements from the Sea People Huntmaster. However, certain blueprints may necessitate reaching specific Infamy requirements. Noteworthy blueprints and items available for purchase with Monstrous Tooth include:

Great Springald III weapon blueprint (30 Monstrous Tooth, Kingpin I Infamy requirement)

Ouroboros ship armor blueprint (50 Monstrous Tooth, Kingpin I Infamy requirement)

Mysterious Chest (50 Monstrous Tooth, no Infamy requirement)

For those boasting Cutthroat I Infamy, a cooking recipe blueprint named Mchuzi wa Kuharibu can be obtained for 10 Monstrous Tooth, utilizing Monstrous Steak in its preparation.

Monstrous Steak

Monstrous Steak finds utility primarily in select cooking recipes aimed at replenishing ship stamina, such as the Tylosaurus Steak. Crafting a Tylosaurus Steak requires just one piece of Monstrous Steak and yields a significant restoration of 60% sailing stamina when consumed. Stocking up on cooked provisions proves essential for bolstering resilience against formidable adversaries at sea, providing a crucial advantage in combat scenarios, particularly when contending with sea monsters.

Obtaining the Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones is a test of skill and perseverance, offering access to valuable resources and enhancements that can bolster one’s prowess on the high seas. By mastering the art of sea monster hunting and leveraging the benefits of acquired items, adventurers can navigate the perilous waters with confidence and emerge victorious in their endeavors.