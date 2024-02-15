The battleground of Helldivers 2 is overwhelmingly intense and you need more than just a strong gut to get through it, you need firepower. Stocking up on the best weapons is essential for taking down the galaxy’s most formidable adversaries. However, unlocking these powerful armaments isn’t always straightforward, as they’re often hidden behind menus and systems. In this guide, we’ll navigate through the intricacies of obtaining and unlocking weapons in Helldivers 2, ensuring you’re well-equipped to conquer the cosmic conflict.

Helldivers 2 offers a diverse array of unlockable weapons, each catering to different playstyles and strategies. Whether you prefer close-quarters combat, long-range sniping, or heavy artillery bombardment, there’s a weapon to suit your preferences. However, many of these weapons aren’t readily available from the outset, requiring players to prove their mettle before gaining access to Super Earth’s advanced arsenal.

To expand your arsenal in Helldivers 2, you’ll need to utilize Medals at the Acquisitions Center’s Warbonds section. Unlike its predecessor, where weapons were often unlocked through leveling up or completing missions, Helldivers 2 introduces a new system that necessitates strategic allocation of resources. This means that players must be discerning in their Medal expenditures, prioritizing weapons that align with their combat preferences and avoiding frivolous purchases.

Accessing the Acquisitions Center is simple – while aboard your ship, press the designated button displayed on the screen (R/Square/X depending on your input method) to access the store interface. From there, navigate to the Warbonds tab to peruse the available weaponry.

Helldivers Mobilize Warbond Weapons

At launch, the Helldivers Mobilize! Warbond serves as the primary avenue for acquiring new weapons without spending premium currency. This Warbond offers an extensive selection of armaments, including shotguns, pistols, rifles, and grenades. Each weapon comes with a corresponding Medal cost, reflecting its potency and utility on the battlefield.

Some notable weapons available in the Helldivers Mobilize! Warbond include:

SG-8 Punisher Shotgun (4 Medals)

P-19 Redeemer Machine Pistol (5 Medals)

LAS-5 Scythe Beam Rifle (30 Medals)

AR-23P Liberator Assault Rifle (40 Medals)

SG8S Slugger Shotgun (60 Medals)

PLAS-1 Scorcher Plasma Rifle (75 Medals)

SMG-37 Defender (15 Medals)

Steeled Veterans Warbond Weapons

Players who opt for the Super Citizen Edition of Helldivers 2 gain access to the Steeled Veterans Warbond, which offers an additional selection of high-powered weapons. However, unlocking items from this Warbond requires Super Credits, the game’s premium currency. Nevertheless, diligent players can accumulate Super Credits through gameplay, eliminating the need for real-money purchases.

Weapons featured in the Steeled Veterans Warbond include:

AR-23E Liberator Explosive (20 Medals)

SG-225IE Incendiary Shotgun (60 Medals)

JAR-5 Dominator Rifle (80 Medals)

Unlocking Support Weapons

In addition to primary and secondary weapons, Helldivers 2 offers a range of heavy support weaponry, including machine guns, anti-tank rifles, and flamethrowers. These potent armaments can be acquired by interacting with the requisitions terminal aboard your ship, where you can spend earned Requisition points to purchase Stratagems.

Some of the support weapons available in Helldivers 2 include:

MG-43 Machine Gun

ARC-3 Arc Thrower

APW-1 Anti-Material Rifle

FLAM-40 Flamethrower

By investing your resources wisely and strategically selecting weapons that complement your playstyle, you’ll become a force to be reckoned with in the ongoing conflict against the galaxy’s most formidable foes. Arm yourself with the best weaponry available, and lead your squad to victory in Helldivers 2.