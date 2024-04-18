Fallout Shelter is all about surviving in the harsh post-apocalyptic world, but no shelter is complete without its residents. They are the backbone of your operations, managing rooms, gathering resources, and defending against threats. In this guide, we’ll explore various methods to bolster your shelter’s population and ensure its prosperity.

No matter how well-equipped your shelter is, it’s nothing without its inhabitants. Every room requires diligent workers to function efficiently. Moreover, expanding your population unlocks access to new features and buildings, enriching your gameplay experience.

All the Ways To Get More Dwellers in Fallout Shelter

There are several avenues through which you can increase your shelter’s population:

Mating Dwellers in Your Shelter : The most natural method involves pairing up male and female Dwellers in the Living Quarters. After some time, they’ll return with a new addition to the family. Luck and Lunchboxes : Lunchboxes, obtained through gameplay or in-app purchases, offer a chance to receive high-level Dwellers as rewards. While the odds aren’t guaranteed, it’s a convenient way to bolster your population. Guests from Wastelands : Sending Dwellers on expeditions into the Wastelands can yield not only resources but also new residents eager to join your shelter. Radio Studio Broadcasts : Building a Radio Studio allows you to attract potential Dwellers with charisma and room level. However, be cautious as broadcasts may also attract unwanted attention in the form of raiders and other dangers. Quests : Completing quests occasionally rewards players with capable Dwellers, offering a helping hand in times of need.

Mating Dwellers in Your Shelter

Pairing up Dwellers in your shelter is perhaps the simplest method to increase your population. By placing a male and female Dweller in the Living Quarters, you can expect a new arrival after a certain period. It’s essential to note that there cannot be any blood relations between Dwellers to avoid any ethical concerns.

After a brief interaction, the couple will retreat to privacy, and after some time, the female Dweller will give birth to a child, expanding your shelter’s population. However, it’s advisable to allow the parents some rest after childbirth before attempting another round of matchmaking.

Luck and Lunchboxes

While natural reproduction is reliable, it may not always yield high-level Dwellers. In contrast, Lunchboxes offer a chance at premium rewards, including top-tier Dwellers. Though the odds aren’t overwhelmingly high, it’s a quicker alternative to natural reproduction.

Opening a Lunchbox can reveal a new Dweller among its contents, providing an instant boost to your population. However, be prepared for the occasional disappointment as legendary Dwellers are relatively rare.

Guests from Wastelands

Venturing into the Wastelands isn’t just about scavenging for resources; it’s also an opportunity to encounter new faces. Dwellers exploring the wilderness may stumble upon individuals seeking refuge in your shelter. However, this method requires an investment in building an Overseer’s office and entails some degree of luck regarding the quality of the newcomers.

Upon their return, these wanderers may bring valuable skills and experience, contributing to the growth and efficiency of your shelter. However, you have the option to screen these guests and deny entry if they fail to meet your standards.

Radio Studio Broadcasts

Establishing a Radio Studio can attract potential Dwellers from the surrounding wasteland, provided you have the necessary charisma and room level. While this method offers a degree of control over who enters your shelter, it also carries risks. Radio broadcasts may attract not only friendly faces but also hostile entities like raiders and deathclaws.

Maintaining a vigilant defense strategy is essential during these broadcasts to fend off potential threats and protect your residents. However, the allure of recruiting skilled individuals often outweighs the risks associated with broadcasting.

Quests

Completing quests is another avenue through which you can acquire additional Dwellers for your shelter. While quests primarily offer rewards in the form of caps, resources, and equipment, they occasionally present opportunities to recruit capable individuals.

Though quests may not be as reliable as other methods, the prospect of gaining skilled Dwellers at no additional cost makes them worth pursuing. Having a diverse pool of residents with varying abilities enhances your shelter’s resilience and adaptability.