How To get more Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Shiny Pokemon have been captivating trainers since their introduction in 1999 with Pokemon Gold & Silver for the Game Boy Color. These rare and uniquely colored creatures have become highly sought-after achievements in the Pokemon franchise. With each new core-series game, there are methods embedded within the gameplay that make encountering a shiny Pokemon easier. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are no exceptions, as they introduce a couple of exclusive methods to increase your chances of finding shiny Pokemon.

Fortunately, both casual players and dedicated shiny hunters have a good chance of coming across shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, even without actively searching for them. The base game shiny odds in these games are 1 in 4096. This rate applies without any additional factors such as the shiny charm or boosted shiny rates from making sandwiches. However, due to the multiple Pokemon spawning simultaneously in various areas, the odds of encountering a shiny Pokemon, even with the base game rates, are higher than in previous games.

Tip 1: Acquire the Shiny Charm

One of the most straightforward methods to increase your shiny odds in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is to obtain the coveted shiny charm. However, obtaining this charm is not an easy feat. It requires completing the Paldea Pokedex, which means capturing or owning all 400 unique Pokemon available in the games. Luckily, this excludes any Pokemon exclusive to Tera Raid events, so you don’t have to worry about acquiring those.

Once you have completed the Pokedex, travel back to Naranja Academy and visit Professor Jacq in the Biology Lab. Show him your completed Pokedex, and he will reward you with the Shiny Charm. This item is especially valuable for shiny hunters, as it increases the base game shiny rates from 1 in 4096 to 1 in 1365.67. In other words, it triples the chance of encountering a shiny Pokemon in the wild, even without utilizing other shiny hunting methods.

Tip 2: Hunt During Mass Outbreaks

If obtaining the shiny charm seems challenging, don’t worry! There is another relatively easy method for shiny hunting in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, regardless of whether you have completed the main story. This method involves hunting for shiny Pokemon during mass outbreaks. In certain areas of Paldea, sprites of specific Pokemon will appear, indicating that a mass outbreak of that particular Pokemon has occurred.

Similar to shiny hunting hoards in Pokemon X & Y, an efficient method for shiny hunting during mass outbreaks is to defeat around 30 to 60 of the Pokemon in the outbreak area, exit the area, return, and repeat. By following this process, you increase your chances of encountering a shiny Pokemon within the mass outbreak. Additionally, you can stack this method with the shiny charm to further boost the rate of finding a shiny Pokemon during a mass outbreak.

Tip 3: Harness the Power of Sparkling Power Sandwiches

One of the unique features in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is the ability to make sandwiches while picnicking with your Pokemon. This feature is reminiscent of the player’s camping ability in Pokemon Sword & Shield. However, in the latest games, sandwiches have special effects that can be triggered upon consumption. These effects range from increased chances of finding eggs during picnics to bonus item collections at the end of Tera Raids. Most importantly, creating sandwiches with “sparkling power” can increase your shiny odds.

There are three levels of sparkling power sandwiches:

A sandwich with Sparkling Power Level 1 doubles your shiny odds to 1 in 2048.

A sandwich with Sparkling Power Level 2 triples your shiny odds to 1 in 1365.67.

A sandwich with Sparkling Power Level 3 quadruples your shiny odds to 1 in 1024.38.

The rates mentioned above do not include any additional boosts from the shiny charm or mass outbreaks. With these sandwiches, the shiny rate can reach an impressive 1 in 512.44. However, it’s important to note that even with such high odds, hunting for shiny Pokemon may still require a significant amount of time due to the inherent randomness of the game’s mechanics.

In conclusion, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet offer several methods to increase your chances of encountering shiny Pokemon. Obtaining the shiny charm by completing the Paldea Pokedex significantly improves your odds. Alternatively, shiny hunting during mass outbreaks and consuming sparkling power sandwiches can also boost your shiny rate. Remember that patience is key when searching for these elusive creatures. With determination and a bit of luck, you’ll soon have a team of dazzling shiny Pokemon to call your own in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

