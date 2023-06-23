How To Reveal Players or Characters in Fortnite

In Fortnite, gaining knowledge about enemy positions is crucial for securing victory in any engagement. What adds an extra layer of excitement is the challenge that arises during week 3 in Chapter 4 of Season 3, where players must reveal enemies, including other players or characters within the game. Although several methods exist to reveal enemies on the map, not all of them will count towards completing this challenge. In this guide, we will explore the most effective ways to reveal enemy players or characters in Fortnite.

Discovering the Best Methods to Reveal Enemies in Fortnite

While numerous methods exist to reveal enemies in specific locations, it’s important to note that not all of them will count towards completing the challenge. For instance, certain non-playable characters (NPCs) possess abilities that can scan and reveal nearby enemies. Unfortunately, relying on these NPCs for assistance will not contribute to fulfilling the challenge. Instead, players can opt for capturing points on the island or utilizing the Shadow Tracker pistol. Let’s delve into these methods:

Claiming a Capture Point in Fortnite

Throughout the island, various capture points are available. To claim a capture point and reveal enemies within its vicinity, follow these steps:

Approach the capture point and enter its designated area.

Once inside the capture zone, a red flag will gradually rise. Remain within the zone until the flag is fully raised.

Although most of these points may be uneventful, encountering resistance from enemies attempting to capture the zone simultaneously is possible.

After successfully capturing the outpost, any enemies within a specific radius around the area will be revealed for a duration of 30 seconds. Acquiring the Shadow Tracker Pistol

The Shadow Tracker Pistol is an iconic Exotic weapon within Fortnite that has undergone multiple appearances and removals since its introduction in Chapter 2 of Season 5. Currently, there are two methods for obtaining the Shadow Tracker Pistol:

Purchase from Peely: Located at Shady Silos, Peely offers the Shadow Tracker Pistol for a price of 400 gold bars.

Holo-chest: Obtain two holo-keys and locate a Holo-chest within the game to acquire the Shadow Tracker Pistol.

Upon hitting an enemy with the Shadow Tracker Pistol, a red outline will surround them, accompanied by a red diamond above their heads. This marking will persist for approximately 30 seconds, making them an easy target not only for you but also for other players on the map.

Utilizing the Flare Gun

Among the easiest methods to reveal enemy players is by utilizing the Flare Gun, which was recently reintroduced to the game. When you successfully hit an enemy with the Flare Gun, their location will be exposed. This versatile weapon can be found on the ground or within chests. However, it’s important to note that the Flare Gun does not work on enemies covered in mud.

Consulting NPC Peely at Shady Silos

Another viable option for revealing enemy players is to visit the NPC named Peely, located at Shady Silos. By engaging in conversation with Peely, you can purchase the Shadow Tracker pistol for 400 gold bars. This silenced weapon not only reveals anyone you hit with it but also allows you to remain hidden yourself, providing a tactical advantage.

Exploring NPC Abilities

Certain NPCs possess the ability to scan the surrounding area, which can reveal nearby enemies. However, it’s worth mentioning that utilizing these NPCs can be costly.

In conclusion, successfully revealing enemy players or characters in Fortnite is a pivotal aspect of securing victory in battles. While there are various methods available, it’s crucial to choose the approaches that contribute to the specific challenge at hand. Whether it’s capturing points, acquiring the Shadow Tracker Pistol, using the Flare Gun, consulting NPCs, or claiming a capture point, each method has its advantages and requirements. By utilizing these strategies effectively, players can overcome the challenge and elevate their Fortnite gameplay to new heights.

Comments

comments