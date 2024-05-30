Unlocking Ms. Mowz in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door adds an intriguing twist to your adventure. Though you encounter her early in the game, she doesn’t join your team until you’ve collected at least four Crystal Stars. She’s a secret character, found through a hidden side quest, rather than the main storyline. This guide will show you how to add this charming partner to your roster, covering all prerequisites and steps to complete the required side quest.

Prerequisites to Unlock Ms. Mowz

If you’re just starting out in the game, unlocking Ms. Mowz will take some time. You must first complete Chapter 4, which involves visiting Twilight Town and defeating Doopliss after he curses the town. This stage follows the events in Glitzville from Chapter 3.

Once you’ve accomplished these tasks, head back to Rogueport and visit the Trouble Center. You’ll find the Trouble Center on the eastern side of the city, just past the guard who charges 10 Coins. Look for a room with a green sign above it. Inside, you’ll find a bulletin board with various requests. Scroll through until you find the request titled “Elusive Badge!” Accepting and completing this request is your key to unlocking Ms. Mowz.

Completing the “Elusive Badge!” Side Quest

Upon accepting the “Elusive Badge!” request, your next destination is the Rogueport Inn’s second floor. Head through the door on the left, then up the stairs to the second floor of the Rogueport Plaza. From here, navigate to the rooftop of Zess T.’s house, where Ms. Mowz will be waiting.

Talk to Ms. Mowz, and she will ask you to find a specific badge. To locate this badge, make your way back to Hooktail Castle in the Petal Meadows area. This is the same castle where you previously took the Thwomp Quiz and battled Hooktail. To get there, use the underground passage in Rogueport, accessed via the green pipe on the eastern side of town.

At Hooktail Castle, go to the top where you fought Hooktail. In the middle of this room, use Madame Flurrie’s ability to blow away the paper hiding a chest. Inside the chest, you’ll find the Elusive Badge, known as the Attack FX B Badge.

With the badge in hand, return to Rogueport and climb back onto Zess T.’s house rooftop. Speak to Ms. Mowz once more, and give her the Elusive Badge. Completing this task will reward you with Ms. Mowz joining your party. Additionally, she will return the Attack FX B Badge to Mario, allowing you to benefit from its effects.

Benefits of Having Ms. Mowz in Your Party

Ms. Mowz brings unique abilities to your team. Her main skill, Love Slap, ignores enemy defenses, making her useful against foes with high defense stats. Additionally, her Smooch ability can restore Mario’s health during tough battles. Ms. Mowz also has the ability to sniff out hidden items, which can be incredibly helpful for completing the game 100%.

Tips for Utilizing Ms. Mowz Effectively

Strategic Battles : Use Ms. Mowz’s Love Slap to handle enemies with high defense, which can save other stronger attacks for later. Health Management : Use her Smooch ability in tight situations to keep Mario’s health up without using items. Item Scouting : Regularly use Ms. Mowz’s ability to sniff out hidden items in new areas to ensure you don’t miss valuable pickups.

Unlocking Ms. Mowz in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door adds depth to your gameplay experience. While she isn’t part of the main story, completing the “Elusive Badge!” side quest is a rewarding challenge. Her abilities can significantly aid in battles and exploration, making her a valuable addition to your team. Follow this guide to ensure you don’t miss out on recruiting this charming and helpful character.