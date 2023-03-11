How To Get One-Punch Man Skins in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has introduced a limited-time cross-promotional event with the popular anime and manga series One-Punch Man. The event allows players to unlock skins and cosmetics for four of the game’s most iconic heroes, as well as a full suite of Mumen Rider cosmetics for Soldier 76. The event runs until April 6th, and players can earn six of the event’s cosmetics for free by playing online during the event.

Doomfist, Genji, Soldier 76, and Kiriko are the four heroes who receive skins and cosmetics. Doomfist’s skin and cosmetics are based on his personality, which is very different from the indifferent hero-for-fun Saitama. However, both characters are known for their iconic fists. Genji’s skin pays homage to his fellow cyborg-ninja Genos, while Kiriko takes to the skies as Tatsumaki, the ill-mannered esper known as Terrible Tornado.

All the cosmetics for Doomfist, Genji, and Kiriko in this update are locked behind Overwatch Coins, the game’s premium currency. Blizzard is asking for 1900 coins for each skin and 2200 to 3500 coins for each item set. Players who want all the cosmetics for the three heroes can purchase the One-Punch Man Mega Bundle for 8200 coins. This bundle includes all 10 cosmetics, providing the most affordable way of unlocking everything this event has to offer.

Players who purchase coins can buy them through the Overwatch 2 in-game store or Blizzard’s Battle.net service at a rate of 100 coins per $1 USD. Larger denominations grant players more coins for their dollar. Players can also earn Overwatch Coins by completing weekly challenges, viewable from the main menu’s Challenges tab. They can earn up to 60 coins this way weekly, in increments of 30, 20, and 10 coins for completing 4, 8, and 11 tasks, respectively.

Until March 13th, all cosmetic bundles are heavily discounted. The Saitama item set costs 2500 coins, the Terrible Tornado item set costs 2100 coins, the Genos item set costs 1900 coins, and the One-Punch Man Mega Bundle costs 4400 coins. The Mega Bundle is the most affordable way to unlock all the cosmetics this event has to offer.

In addition to the premium cosmetics, players can unlock a full suite of Mumen Rider cosmetics for Soldier 76 for free. Players can gradually unlock the Mumen Rider item set, as well as a pair of One Punch Man-themed weapon charms, just by playing the game. The unlocks come in a specific order, and players must complete four, eight, twelve, sixteen, twenty, and twenty-four games to unlock them all.

Winning matches counts as two games towards unlocking these cosmetics, but players who do not win matches can still unlock them all with enough persistence. All players, free-to-play and premium alike, can unlock the full suite of Mumen Rider cosmetics for Soldier 76.

