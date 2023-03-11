Xiaomi CEO reveals that progress with their first EV exceeded expectations

In a recent interview with the media, Xiaomi CEO and founder, Lei Jun stated that the company’s progress with their first-ever EV has exceeded expectations. He further stated that the mass production stage is not too far away. According to them, the car could be launched into the market by sometime next year.

The senior executive of the Chinese tech giant stated that the winter tests were also completely successful and he expects the car to launch sometime next year. Lei Jun added that he spends half of his time working on the brand’s automobile project. As of 2022, Xiaomi has already invested over 3 billion Yuan (roughly 433 million US Dollars) into its Auto unit, with a team consisting of more than 2,300 individuals for the research and development into automobiles.

The company has built its own automobile base for car manufacturing in Yizhuang, Beijing, which also includes a sales headquarters and a research and development center. The company also plans to build a complete vehicle factory for the upcoming EVs that will be capable of producing around 300,000 vehicles in two phases. The first car model is expected to roll off the assembly line and achieve mass production by 2024.

Known features so far

Based on all the previous leaks, the Xiaomi Modena EV is expected to be a medium-sized sedan that features a sporty design. While finer details regarding the upcoming car are still at large, reports have claimed that the vehicle could be priced around the 350,000 Yuan mark. This is all the information we have as of right, so stick around for more updates regarding this matter.

Speaking of battery performance, Xiaomi would have to rely on Lithium-based battery packs. However, the company is reportedly testing two different chemistries and technologies. The Xiaomi Modena may get three different powertrain options for consumers depending on consumer preferences and terrain. Two of Modena’s powertrains will be using BYD-sourced Blade battery packs that use the Lithium Ferrous Phosphate (LFP) technology. The third variation could draw power from an 800V Qilin battery pack from CATL. This variation is designed to be charged at very high rates. The super-fast charging can reportedly take a battery from zero to 80 percent in just 15 minutes. Reports suggest Xiaomi could be developing a second-generation electric vehicle simultaneously. It is rumored to be codenamed Lemans. Earlier the car was also seen testing in Mongolia. It could be seen in between the snow, being tested by their team.