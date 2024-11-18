Paramount Network is home to popular shows like Yellowstone, Bar Rescue, and many more, making it a must-have for fans of drama and reality TV. If you’re a Roku user, getting Paramount Network on your device is simple and straightforward. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you stream Paramount Network on Roku in 2024.

Step 1: Set Up Your Roku Device

Before you proceed, ensure your Roku is connected to the internet and logged in to your Roku account. If you’re setting up a new Roku device, follow these steps:

Plug the Roku device into your TV’s HDMI port. Connect the Roku to your Wi-Fi network. Log in or create a Roku account to activate the device.

Step 2: Add Paramount Network App

Go to the Roku Home Screen : Press the Home button on your Roku remote. Open the Roku Channel Store : Scroll down and select the “Streaming Channels” option. Search for Paramount Network : Use the search bar to type in Paramount Network .

Select the app from the search results. Add the Channel : Click “Add Channel” to download and install the Paramount Network app on your Roku. Launch the Channel : After installation, select “Go to Channel” to open the app.

Step 3: Activate Paramount Network

To watch content, you’ll need to activate the app:

Open the Paramount Network app on your Roku. Select “Sign In” or “Activate” to receive an activation code. Visit the Paramount Network Activation Page on a web browser. Enter the activation code displayed on your Roku screen. Log in with your TV provider credentials to complete the activation process.

Step 4: Subscribe Without a TV Provider

Don’t have a cable or satellite subscription? You can still access Paramount Network through a live TV streaming service. These platforms offer Paramount Network as part of their channel lineup:

YouTube TV

Hulu + Live TV

Philo

Sling TV

FuboTV

Download the corresponding app for your chosen service on Roku and subscribe to a plan that includes Paramount Network.

Step 5: Watch Paramount Network on Roku

Once you’ve activated the app or subscribed through a live TV service, you’re ready to enjoy Paramount Network’s vast library of shows and movies. Simply launch the app or live TV service from your Roku home screen and start streaming.

Troubleshooting Tips

App Not Loading : Restart your Roku device or check your internet connection.

Activation Issues : Double-check the activation code and ensure you’re using the correct TV provider login credentials.

App Missing from Search : Ensure your Roku software is up-to-date by navigating to Settings > System > System Update .

Conclusion

Getting Paramount Network on Roku in 2024 is a hassle-free process, whether you use a traditional TV provider or opt for a live TV streaming service. Follow the steps above, and you’ll be ready to binge your favorite Paramount Network shows in no time.