Nvidia’s new Blackwell AI chips, initially hailed for their speed, are now grappling with overheating issues, which have led to multiple delays. The chips reportedly overheat when configured in server racks designed to hold up to 72 units, according to insiders. The Information reported that these overheating problems have sparked concerns among clients about whether they will have adequate time to set up data centers.

Sources familiar with the issue stated that Nvidia has repeatedly asked suppliers to modify the design of these server racks to mitigate the overheating problem. Nvidia employees, along with its partners and suppliers, have been involved in ongoing efforts to resolve the situation. However, the redesign requests came late in the production process, which might lead to further shipment delays.

A spokesperson from Nvidia emphasized that these engineering adjustments are typical and expected when collaborating with leading cloud service providers (CSPs). The company is working closely with its partners to address these technical challenges.

Delayed Shipments Impact Major Customers

The Blackwell chip lineup includes models like the B100, B200, and GB200, which were introduced earlier this year. Initially slated for delivery in the second quarter, shipments were postponed due to reported design flaws. This delay has affected major customers, including Meta Platforms, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services, who rely on these chips for AI-driven data centers.

Blackwell’s advanced architecture combines two silicon squares into one powerful unit, making it 30 times faster for AI tasks, such as chatbot responses, compared to previous versions. The chips are in high demand as companies scale up their AI models. Despite the delays, Nvidia claims that demand remains strong, with orders booked for the next year.

Nvidia Sees Soaring Demand but Faces Supply Challenges

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently acknowledged that demand for Blackwell is “insane” and that all stock for the next 12 months is already sold out. SoftBank, one of the early adopters of Blackwell chips, plans to build Japan’s most powerful supercomputer by early next year.

Despite supply issues, Nvidia’s market performance remains strong, with shares rising by nearly 195% since the start of the year. The surge propelled the company to briefly surpass Apple as the most valuable company. However, overheating concerns and shipment delays could cast a shadow over its upcoming third-quarter earnings report. Customers are concerned because the new Nvidia AI chips is facing overheating issues when installed in server racks designed to hold up to 72 units.

Beth Kindig, a tech analyst at I/O Fund, expressed optimism about Blackwell’s potential, predicting that its release could significantly boost Nvidia’s stock value.

Market Eyes on Upcoming Earnings Report

As Nvidia prepares to release its quarterly earnings this Wednesday, investors are closely monitoring the company’s performance. While Nvidia continues to lead the AI chip market, resolving these engineering hurdles will be crucial to maintaining its competitive edge in the fast-growing sector. According to sources, the new Nvidia AI chips is facing overheating issues due to inadequate cooling in existing server configurations.

While Nvidia has achieved remarkable growth this year, pushing its stock value to new heights, the overheating issue reveals a critical gap between innovation and reliability. Blackwell chips were meant to be a breakthrough, doubling the speed of their predecessors. Yet, this ambitious leap in performance appears to have come at the cost of stability.

As AI models grow more complex, the hardware that supports them must be robust enough to handle intense workloads. Nvidia’s challenges with cooling and integration demonstrate the delicate balance companies must strike between pushing technological boundaries and ensuring product reliability. If Nvidia cannot resolve these overheating issues quickly, it risks losing customer confidence and market leadership, despite its current dominance.

Also Read: Coca-Cola’s AI-Generated Christmas Ad Sparks Backlash from Fans.