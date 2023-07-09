How To Get Penitent Greaves in Diablo 4

Unlocking the Penitent Greaves in Diablo 4 is a crucial step for many players looking to enhance their late-game character builds. These unique boots provide significant benefits and can greatly amplify the power of certain classes, such as the Rogue, Necromancer, and Sorcerer. While not as essential for Barbarians and Druids, they still offer new avenues for strength. This guide will outline the best farming methods to obtain the Penitent Greaves and provide valuable tips on utilizing them effectively.

In Diablo 4, crowd control plays a vital role in combat, encompassing various effects like stun, knockdown, and slow. Although the impact of the humble slow effect may not be immediately noticeable, it can greatly complement certain builds. The Penitent Greaves, a unique pair of boots, are particularly well-suited for these builds. Here, we’ll delve into how to acquire these boots and offer insights on maximizing their potential in Diablo 4.

Similar to other unique items in the game, the Penitent Greaves have a low drop chance from most loot sources on World Tier 3 and above. Even defeating a single white-name monster presents a chance of obtaining this item. However, the most effective way to farm for the Penitent Greaves, as well as other uniques, is by engaging in Helltides.

Tortured Gift Chests found during Helltides possess the possibility of dropping unique items. For optimal gear farming, seek out the elusive Tortured Gifts of Mysteries. These unique chests guarantee multiple legendary item drops whenever they are opened. Opening these chests requires 175 Aberrant Cinders, and only one can be unlocked per Helltide event. Keep in mind that these chests spawn in random, predetermined locations throughout each region.

Alternatively, players can continuously run Nightmare Dungeons at an appropriate level to increase their chances of obtaining the Penitent Greaves. Not only do Nightmare Dungeons reward substantial XP compared to other endgame activities, but they also serve as reliable sources of loot. Upon completion of each run, players are guaranteed at least one legendary item, with the possibility of it being a unique item.

Now that you’ve obtained the Penitent Greaves, let’s explore how to optimize their potential in various builds. These boots create a frosty field around the user, which chills the ground and eventually freezes enemies. As chill counts as a crowd control effect, any item affixes and skill tree passives that grant bonuses against crowd-controlled targets will apply as long as enemies are standing on the ice. This makes the Penitent Greaves invaluable for builds that revolve around impairing enemies.

For example, the Frost Archer Rogue build experiences a significant power spike when paired with the Penitent Greaves. Players will no longer need to solely rely on spamming Caltrops and Cold Imbuement to chill targets. Additionally, the greaves synergize exceptionally well with the Aspect of the Umbral, allowing players to generate their primary resource effortlessly.

Wearing the Penitent Greaves also frees up a skill point for Barbarians and an Aspect slot for Druids. Barbarians will no longer require the investment in Hamstring, enabling them to allocate that skill point elsewhere. Druids, on the other hand, can replace Aspect of Quicksand with another aspect, expanding their build possibilities.

In conclusion, acquiring the Penitent Greaves in Diablo 4 is a significant milestone for many players seeking to optimize their late-game character builds. By employing effective farming methods such as Helltides and Nightmare Dungeons, you can increase your chances of obtaining these sought-after boots. Once in possession of the Penitent Greaves, explore their potential in various builds by leveraging their crowd control capabilities. Whether you’re a Rogue, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Barbarian, or Druid, these boots can provide a substantial boost to your combat effectiveness in Diablo 4.

