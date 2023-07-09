How To Pet a Wolf in Fortnite

One of the most thrilling features in Fortnite is the ability to tame wild animals, including wolves, boars, and chickens, and have them as companions on the island. With the introduction of wild animals during Chapter 2: Season 6, players have been able to enjoy the added excitement and challenges they bring to the popular battle royale game. While raptors have disappeared from the island, wolves, boars, and chickens continue to roam around in Chapter 4: Season 1.

These animals add a new layer of depth to the game, as some peacefully go about their own business, while others, like wolves and boars, pose a threat and will attack as soon as they spot you. However, with the right knowledge and approach, you can tame and befriend these wild animals. In this guide, we will provide you with step-by-step instructions on how to tame animals in Fortnite and reveal their possible locations on the map.

Finding Wolves in Fortnite

Locating wolves in Fortnite can be a bit challenging as they are not tied to specific locations on the Chapter 4 map. However, with a little hunting, you can discover these elusive creatures in various wild areas across the island. While they can appear in different biomes, we have had the best luck finding them in the grassy regions rather than the frozen biome located at the northeastern corner of the map.

Taming a Wolf in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1: Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Start a Match

Upon entering the Fortnite lobby, select the game mode you wish to play. Most game modes that allow challenges will have wolves available for taming. Whether you opt for Team Rumble, Solo, Duos, Trios, or Squads, any of them will serve the purpose. If your sole objective is to complete the challenge and exit the game, Team Rumble is the recommended mode.

Step 2: Land in an Area with Wolves

While wolves can be found in several locations, areas with grass (excluding snowy regions) tend to have a higher spawn rate for wolves, which makes your task significantly easier. Keep an eye out for wolves near the following points of interest:

Breakwater Bay

The Citadel

Shattered Slabs

Frenzy Fields

Once you spot a wolf, refrain from eliminating it.

Step 3: Tame the Wolf

Taming a wolf is a relatively simple process. All you need to do is approach a wolf and jump on its back. However, be swift as the wolf may begin to chase you if it senses danger. Although an alternative method involves using meat from another animal to tame the wolf, jumping on its back is the easiest and most effective way to gain its trust.

Step 4: Attempt to Emote

Once you successfully mount the wolf, bring up the emote wheel by pressing the designated button on your console or platform. While you cannot perform an emote while riding an animal, attempting to do so enables your character to lean over and pet the wolf. This simple action doesn’t significantly impact the gameplay, but it does make the wolf visibly happier.

In conclusion, taming a wolf in Fortnite can be an enjoyable and rewarding experience. Although locating wolves may require some exploration and luck, following the steps outlined in this guide should make the process smoother. Remember to land in areas where wolves are more likely to spawn, approach them carefully, and mount their backs to establish a connection. While petting the wolf may not have a substantial impact on the game, it adds a delightful touch to your gaming experience. So, venture forth, befriend the wolves of Fortnite, and enjoy the company of these virtual creatures in your battle royale adventures.

Comments

comments