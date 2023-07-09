How To Pet a Boar in Fortnite

Are you interested in discovering how to tame Boars in Fortnite and establish a connection with these untamed creatures? The wildlife in Fortnite plays a crucial role in the game’s ecosystem, providing nourishment for some players and serving as guardians for others. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the process of taming Boars in Fortnite.

Fortnite introduced the ability to tame animals in Chapter 2 Season 6, also known as Primal. Alongside the ability to ride animals, players can now pet them as well. It’s always exciting when Fortnite receives fun new additions to its gameplay mechanics.

How To Locate a Boar

To begin the process of taming Boars in Fortnite, it’s essential to know their specific locations. Boars are predominantly found in the Mountains and Grasslands biomes. The desert biome is too hot for these furry creatures. Currently, the area around Command Cavern is an excellent spot for Boar sightings. You can also find Boars north of Greasy Grove, east of Tilted Towers, and at The Joneses. Boars in Fortnite serve a purpose beyond being prey; you can tame them using fruits and vegetables, allowing you to build an army of loyal wildlife companions.

When attempting to pet animals in Fortnite, it’s important to note that if you’ve rebound your emote button, the pet command may have changed to your new keybind. Petting animals doesn’t provide any practical benefits like restoring stamina. However, if you pet an animal three times within a match, you’ll earn the “Who’s A Good Boy?” accolade and receive 500 XP.

Wolves, on the other hand, can be found in Fortnite’s ice-covered areas, particularly in the vicinity of Brutal Bastion during Chapter 4 Season 1. Boars are more commonly found in the grassy regions of the map, such as near Frenzy Fields. It’s worth mentioning that you’re not guaranteed to find these animals in specific locations, and the number of animals roaming the wild has been somewhat reduced in this season to make room for Raptors.

How To Tame a Boar

Now let’s dive into the process of taming Boars in Fortnite. While Boars are vegetarians, they are not pacifists. Wild Boars have no interest in being tamed and will charge at you on sight, knocking you back and dealing slight damage upon contact. Despite their aggression, you can tame a Boar by feeding it its favorite foods.

A Fortnite Boar’s diet mainly consists of fruits and vegetables, which can be found across the Fortnite Island. Apples, bananas, cabbage, coconuts, corn, peppers, mushrooms, and slurp mushrooms are among the fruits and vegetables available. While these foraged items can be discovered in various biomes, Fortnite Produce Boxes offer a guaranteed source of fruits and vegetables. These green-colored cardboard boxes can be found in Fortnite’s many restaurants, kitchens, and grocery stores. Each Produce Box contains two random sets of foraged items.

To tame a Boar, approach a wild Boar with some fruits or vegetables in hand. Hold down the aim key/button to prepare a toss and press the fire key/button to throw the food toward the Boar. The fresh produce should distract the Boar, allowing you to slowly approach it. Once you are next to the Boar, hold the interact button down to initiate the taming process. If successful, pink hearts will appear above the Boar’s head, indicating its loyalty to you. Your newly tamed Boar will charge into action by your side and remain loyal until the end.

Riding a Boar in Fortnite is a relatively simple process with few steps involved:

Locate a wolf/boar spawn. Either lure the animal towards you or sneak around it. Press the jump button and ensure you land on its back.

Although the process may seem straightforward, the rewards are incredibly useful. Once you’ve successfully tamed a Boar or Wolf in Fortnite, you can pet it at any time. This simple feature helps foster a bond between you and your ride.

Apart from serving as speedy mounts, Boars and Wolves in Fortnite can be utilized to charge into enemies, with Boars headbutting any opponent they come into contact with. To initiate a charge, hold down the sprint button and watch as your newly tamed animal crashes into your foes, providing you with a tactical advantage.

In conclusion, taming Boars in Fortnite adds an exciting dimension to the game. With their preferred diet of fruits and vegetables, it is possible to establish a connection with these creatures and build an army of loyal wildlife companions. Additionally, the ability to ride Boars and Wolves allows for faster traversal across the Fortnite Island and enables you to charge into battle with added force. So, venture forth and tame these magnificent beasts in Fortnite to enhance your gameplay experience!

