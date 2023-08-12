How To Use Charged Attacks in Pokemon GO

In the realm of Pokemon GO, an electrifying celebration is underway! The 2023 Pokemon World Championships have ignited a special event that will spark excitement until August 15 at 8 pm local time. This extraordinary occasion unveils the grand debut of Passimian in Niantic’s mobile game. Moreover, Pikachu makes a fashionable entrance, donning an exclusive World Championships t-shirt. The crown jewel of this spectacle is the first-ever appearance of Shiny Scraggy, an astonishing addition that only scratches the surface of the festivities.

As with most events in the vibrant universe of Pokemon GO, time-sensitive research tasks await eager trainers, promising alluring rewards. Yet, within this weekend’s challenges, a hurdle emerges. The third task within the research quests commands trainers to ‘Execute 5 Charged Attacks.’ A seemingly straightforward endeavor, but here’s the twist – Niantic has veiled a vital element, crucial for players to triumph in this task.

Gleaming under the spotlight is Pokemon GO’s Battle League, captivating countless Pokemon aficionados since its inception at the Pokemon World Championships. This showcases the significance accorded to GO by Game Freak – not just a lucrative mobile game, but an integral fragment of the franchise’s soul.

Amidst the fervor surrounding the Battle League, a horde of players aspires to ascend the ranks of the game’s competitive ladder. However, they swiftly discern that the mobile adaptation of the esteemed Pokemon battle system diverges significantly from its main series counterpart.

Distinguishing these two realms lies in the heart of the matter – a Pokemon’s moveset. The traditional series bestows each creature with a quartet of moves, while in Pokemon GO, every creature wields two default attacks (with a third attainable through diligent effort). Now, let’s delve into the strategy to unlock a creature’s complete potential within this mobile realm.

Charged Attacks in Pokemon GO

To navigate a Pokemon’s repertoire in Pokemon GO, understanding the synergy between its distinct attack types is paramount. Initiating a Charged Attack mandates the prior accumulation of energy via Fast Attacks. Fast Attacks fall into three categories: energy generators, damage inflictors, and those that harmonize both attributes.

When confronting robust Pokemon, players frequently opt for the Fast Attack that generates maximal energy. This choice stems from the prolonged battles these durable creatures endure, thereby amplifying the chances of launching successive Charged Attacks, with the aim of luring out adversary shields.

In essence, two types of attacks govern Pokemon battles in Pokemon GO – Fast Attacks and Charged Attacks. Fast Attacks, initiated by tapping the screen, constitute the steady barrage players unleash during battles. Conversely, Charged Attacks require energization and materialize as a button on the lower screen section. These assaults typically overshadow their Fast counterparts in potency, with scope for augmentation through a touch-screen minigame post-execution.

Earning credit for a Charged Attack in the ongoing questline hinges on deploying this maneuver against a Pokemon susceptible to the attack’s typing – termed a supereffective attack. Ergo, a Fire-type Charged Attack necessitates targeting a Grass-type Pokemon, or perhaps wielding a Water-type maneuver against a Fire-type opponent. Should this pairing elude adherence, the quest remains unfulfilled in its acknowledgement of a Charged Attack.

Equipping Pokemon with Fresh Charged Attacks

Two avenues open for altering a Pokemon’s Charged Attack in Pokemon GO:

The Way of the Charged TM: Navigate to the Item menu, selecting a Charged TM to endow a Pokemon with a novel, randomized Charged Attack. The Path of the ‘New Attack’ Button: Within a Pokemon’s profile, a ‘New Attack’ button beckons. For a cost in Candy and Stardust, mastery over a fresh maneuver is attained.



In conclusion, as the Pokemon GO cosmos pulsates with fervent energy during the jubilation of the 2023 Pokemon World Championships, grasping the intricacies of Charged Attacks emerges as a pivotal key to success. Like the harmonious rhythm of a perfectly executed melody, understanding the interplay between Fast and Charged Attacks propels trainers towards triumphant battles. As the Pokemon adventure unfurls, these insights illuminate the path to mastery, leading to victory in the grandest arenas of competition.

