Destiny 2 players who are looking to participate in the Partition activity will need to acquire Polymorphic Shellcode. This limited resource is necessary to gain access to the Vex Network and participate in the activity. Here is a guide on how players can get hold of Polymorphic Shellcode in Destiny 2.

Players will first need to complete the Lightfall Campaign and then a series of quests before they can get their hands on Polymorphic Shellcode. The quests that need to be completed are Welcome to the Hall of Heroes, Stargazer, Maelstrom, and Bluejay. Bluejay is of particular importance as it introduces players to Polymorphic Shellcode and the Partition activity.

During step 2 of the Bluejay quest, players are sent into the Vex Incursion Zone to complete a Terminal Overload activity. Upon successful completion of the activity, players are rewarded with a Polymorphic Shellcode. The next step is to complete a Partition, which will mark the completion of the Bluejay quest.

Once the Bluejay quest is complete, players can receive a new weekly bounty from Cloud Strider Nimbus. The bounty rewards players with Polymorphic Shellcode upon completion. This is currently the only means of acquiring Polymorphic Shellcode once the Bluejay quest is completed.

Depending on the available Partition, players will be able to take on one of three activities: Partition: Backdoor, Partition: Ordnance, or Partition: Hard Reset.

In Partition: Backdoor, players must fight waves of Vex to collect Logic Bombs that can be used to break open walls and reach new sections of the level. The activity culminates in a battle against a Vex Mind Boss.

In Partition: Ordnance, players assist Sam in breaking into the Vex Network to upload a virus. They must send Sam data to feed the virus via Vex decryption keys dropped by enemies. This activity ends with a battle against a Nexus Overlord where players must periodically send Sam more data to break through its defenses.

Finally, in Partition: Hard Reset, players race their Sparrow on increasingly difficult tracks while defusing bombs and encountering combat encounters. This activity culminates in a boss fight against a Shadow Legion saboteur, where players must periodically race to defuse more bombs.

In summary, Destiny 2 players who want to participate in the Partition activity will need to acquire Polymorphic Shellcode. They can acquire this resource by completing the Lightfall Campaign and then the Bluejay quest, which will introduce them to the Partition activity and reward them with a Polymorphic Shellcode. Once the Bluejay quest is complete, players can receive a weekly bounty that rewards them with Polymorphic Shellcode. Players can then use this resource to gain access to the Vex Network and participate in one of the three Partition activities: Partition: Backdoor, Partition: Ordnance, or Partition: Hard Reset.