With its wide cast of characters from other franchises, MultiVersus, the well-liked crossover fighting game created by Player First Games and released by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, never fails to enthral players. The methods by which players can acquire and use Prestige Points change as the game does. This thorough walkthrough, which has been updated for 2024, explains how to obtain Prestige Points in MultiVersus.

How do Prestige Points work?

In MultiVersus, Prestige Points are an important in-game currency that players may use to unlock premium content including skins, emotes, and other cosmetic goods. They provide incentives that highlight a player’s accomplishments and serve as a monument to their commitment and talent.

Getting Prestige Points

Finishing Weekly and Daily Tasks

Completing daily and weekly challenges is one of the most reliable ways to get Prestige Points. These tasks range in difficulty and goal from defeating particular characters in matches to executing particular manoeuvres in combat. To maximise the amount of Prestige Points you get, make sure to check the challenges frequently and arrange your games accordingly.

Taking Part in Competitions and Events

Events and competitions are regularly held by MultiVersus, offering players the chance to win significant quantities of Prestige Points. These gatherings frequently follow particular themes or specifications, including employing a specific character or squad makeup. In addition to earning points, competing in these events allows you to polish your abilities against some of the top players in the game.

Character Levelling Up

In MultiVersus, every character has a growth system. Your characters can be levelled up by participating in matches and earning experience. You gain different bonuses with every level up, such as Prestige Points. By concentrating on levelling up numerous characters, you can earn a lot more Prestige Points.

Victorious Games

One simple approach to get Prestige Points is to win matches in different game styles. Whether you like 1v1, 2v2, or even a free-for-all, winning matches time and time again will earn you points. Having a team or playing with friends increases the likelihood that you will win and earn more Prestige Points.

Seasonal Passes

Seasonal passes are available from MultiVersus, which offer extra benefits for reaching predetermined goals throughout a season. Acquiring and using these passes might result in a substantial amount of Prestige Points and other special benefits. Make sure you finish the seasonal pass goals before the season finishes by keeping an eye on them.

How to Get the Most Prestige Points

Pay attention to high-reward tasks

Give challenges with higher Prestige Point values priority. While some tasks may be harder, they also come with bigger benefits. To maximise your point rewards, strike a balance between easier, faster challenges and more difficult ones.

Collaborate to Boost Output

Playing with friends or a regular team can help you win more games and improve your coordination, which will earn you more Prestige Points. In order to win consistently, strategy and communication are essential.

Keep abreast on happenings

Keep an eye out for future tournaments and events by frequently checking the MultiVersus news and updates. By taking part in events, you can earn extra Prestige Points and special prizes that aren’t earned through normal gameplay.

Play Around with Different Personas

Choosing a varied cast of characters not only makes the game more engaging but also enables you to level up numerous characters and gain Prestige Points. Every character adds to your total points by presenting different obstacles and benefits.

Make use of multipliers and boosts.

MultiVersus periodically offers products or events that multiply or enhance the amount of Prestige Points that can be earned. By seizing these chances, you can greatly increase the amount of points you get.

In summary

Playing events, performing consistently, and using strategy are all necessary to earn Prestige Points in MultiVersus. You can get the most of your Prestige Points by concentrating on high-reward tasks, forming groups with friends, keeping up with current affairs, and experimenting with new characters. Continue to be committed, keep improving, and relish the wealth of benefits that accompany your laboriously acquired Prestige Points in MultiVersus.