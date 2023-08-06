How To Get “The Plasma Cutter” Beam Rifle in Remnant 2

In Remnant 2, the quest for powerful gear to decimate foes is a top priority for players. Among the sought-after arsenal, the Plasma Cutter Beam Rifle stands out as a formidable long gun that can deal devastating damage with its concentrated energy beam. However, acquiring this high-tech weapon is no easy feat, requiring a series of specific steps and a stroke of luck. In this guide, we’ll delve into the process of obtaining the Plasma Cutter and unlocking its full potential to become the ultimate weapon for critical hit builds in Remnant 2.

Step 1: The Location

The Plasma Cutter is concealed within the Timeless Horizon, a hub-style map accessible after completing the first main dungeon on the desolate and doomed planet, N’Erud. Players must venture to a crashed ship near the Titan’s Reach checkpoint to find the coveted weapon. However, it’s essential to note that the weapon’s exact location may vary between different map instances, adding an element of unpredictability to the quest.

Step 2: The Navigator’s Helm – The Key to Unlocking the Plasma Cutter

Before attempting to access the Plasma Cutter, players must acquire the Navigator’s Helm, a crucial armor piece that appears to be designed explicitly for this encounter. This special helmet is found in the Extraction Hub, an open-world area that may or may not spawn in the Timeless Horizon or Eon Vault.

To locate the Navigator’s Helm, players should explore the tunnels within the large ground pounders’ vicinity, which may lead to the helmet hidden among the zombies. Equipping the Navigator’s Helm is the only known way to pass the scanner check in front of the crashed ship’s locked door, granting access to the Plasma Cutter.

Step 3: Equipping the Navigator’s Helm and getting the Plasma Cutter

Once the Navigator’s Helm is in the player’s possession, return to the crashed ship and wear the helmet while standing in front of the scanner. With the helmet equipped, the scanner will recognize the player’s access and open the blast door, unveiling the powerful Plasma Cutter.

Step 4: Unleashing the Power of the Plasma Cutter

The Plasma Cutter’s prowess lies in its ability to deal ramping damage through the unique mod, Heatsink. This mod enhances the weapon’s ramping damage effect by an astonishing 300% while simultaneously reducing its heat buildup, adopting the Overheat mechanic shared by certain other weapons.

Despite some differences from its predecessor, the Beam Rifle, the Plasma Cutter remains an exceptional choice for the Gunslinger and Hunter Archetypes. It synergizes exceptionally well with the Momentum Mutator, significantly increasing its critical hit chance and damage. While its static mod choice and Overheat mechanic may render it slightly weaker, its raw power more than compensates for this minor setback.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, obtaining the powerful Plasma Cutter Beam Rifle in Remnant 2 may require some perseverance, but it’s well worth the effort. As the game’s areas are procedurally generated, players might have to reroll maps multiple times. The Plasma Cutter, a formidable Long Gun, can deal devastating damage to opponents, especially up close. To acquire it, players must follow specific steps, including finding the Navigator’s Helm to pass the scanner check and unlock the crashed ship’s door.

Although the Plasma Cutter differs slightly from its predecessor, the Beam Rifle, it remains an exceptional weapon for critical hit builds. Its unique mod, Heatsink, enhances its ramping damage effect and reduces heat buildup. While it requires Lumenite Crystals for upgrades, the Plasma Cutter still excels with the Momentum Mutator, making it a favored choice for Gunslinger and Hunter Archetypes.

With this guide, players can confidently seek out the Plasma Cutter and add this formidable weapon to their arsenal, ensuring they can blast through enemies with unparalleled power in the high-tech world of Remnant 2. Happy hunting!

