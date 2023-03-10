How To Get Quicksilver Storm Exotic in Destiny 2:Lightfall

Destiny 2 is a popular online multiplayer game developed by Bungie. The game has been a fan favourite since its release and continues to keep players engaged with its regular expansions and updates. The latest expansion, Lightfall, has added a new location called Neomuna, a hidden city on Neptune. Neomuna is inhabited by a new race called Cloud Striders, who will teach players how to wield the powers of Strand to fight the army of Calus and The Witness.

Neomuna is not only home to the Cloud Striders but also has some interesting technology that was never shown before, including the Quicksilver Storm Exotic auto rifle. This guide will explain how players can obtain the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle and the catalyst to enhance it.

Players who pre-ordered the Annual Pass edition of Lightfall or the Collector’s Edition of the game during Season of Plunder in August 2022, were rewarded with the Quicksilver Storm Exotic auto rifle. However, players who missed out on the pre-order bonus need not worry, as the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle is still available.

The Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle can only be obtained by purchasing the Annual Pass edition of Lightfall. There are two different Lightfall editions that players can purchase. The Destiny 2 Lightfall Standard Edition only includes the base expansion and some additional cosmetic items. The new Exotic weapon can be obtained exclusively by purchasing the Lightfall + Annual Pass edition or the Collector’s Edition. The Collector’s Edition with a game code is no longer available on the Bungie Store, but the Collector’s Edition without a game code can still be purchased for $150.

Alternatively, players can wait until Season of the Deep (Season 21) begins later this year. Quicksilver Storm will become available to all players at that time.

To redeem the Quicksilver Storm Exotic auto rifle, players need to travel to the Tower and talk to Master Rahool, who normally helps players decrypt their Engrams. If players have leftover Prime or Umbral Engrams, they will be met with an Engram screen, which can be closed to proceed to the regular vendor screen for Master Rahool. Here, players will be able to claim the various bonus items from purchasing the Lightfall expansion, including the Quicksilver Storm auto rifle. The weapon will have a 1600 Power Level, but players can infuse other weapons into it as normal.

Once players have made sufficient progress in the Lightfall Campaign, they will be able to pick up the quest for the Quicksilver Storm catalyst at the terminal near Nimbus in Neomuna. The catalyst quest is only available for players who have purchased the Lightfall Annual Pass edition. Players need to follow the quest steps, which can only be progressed on Neomuna, to acquire the catalyst.

In conclusion, the Quicksilver Storm Exotic auto rifle is a powerful weapon that players can obtain by purchasing the Annual Pass edition of Lightfall or by waiting until Season of the Deep begins later this year. The weapon can be redeemed by talking to Master Rahool in the Tower. Players who have purchased the Annual Pass edition of Lightfall can also obtain the Quicksilver Storm catalyst by completing the quest at the terminal near Nimbus in Neomuna.