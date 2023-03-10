Sons of the Forest is a survival game that requires players to learn the basics of surviving in the wilderness, and one of the most important chops to learn is how to make a fire. It may feel demoralizing at first, but with a little bit of practice and some know- how, players can effortlessly place a fire and defend it from damage. Here is how to do it.

Materials you’ll need to make a fire:

To start, players will need some basic materials: sticks and leaves. Sticks can be found on the ground or by chopping down small trees. Leaves can be collected by slashing at backwoods with either the Tactical Axe or the Knife. Once players have both of these items in their inventory, they can snappily make a fire virtually anywhere.

To make a fire, players should first grab a stick from their Inventory. Sticks are located in the bottom right of the main Inventory screen. Once they’ve a stick in hand, players need to look at the ground until they see an icon popup. However, they are good, and they simply need to left- click to have their character automatically break the stick in half and place the pieces on the ground, If they see an icon that looks like two smaller sticks. Doing this again on top of the first sticks will automatically see the character adding leaves and creating a small fire.

However, that means they need to right- click to change to the appropriate icon, If players see a circle icon rather of the icon that looks like two smaller sticks. Right- clicking when holding a stick and looking at the ground allows players to seamlessly change between breaking sticks to produce a fire or staking them in the ground to make torches and other items.

How to Light the Fire Up:

Once players have created a fire, they will need to light it up. They can do so by looking at the recently created fire and holding the prompted button. This will start the fire, and players can use it to cook food, give light, and stay warm.

How to Support a Fire:

To make the fire more permanent and cover it from damage, players can support it by surrounding it with large rocks. These rocks can be picked up on the ground and are much larger than the small rocks that can be thrown. Players can access these rocks in the bottom right of the main inventory screen. Once holding a rock, players can look at the fire and left- click to place a rock. They can continue to place large rocks until the entire fire is encircled. Doing so will help make the fire more endless and cover it more from damage.

Players can also fortify their fire by adding more traditional wood to it instead of small sticks. To do so, players will need to hash down a larger tree to gain access to a log. Once they’ve a log, they can stand over it( or stake it in the ground) and look at it with their Tactical Axe in hand until they notice a circle going around the log. The key is to cut off the lowest log possible( one log can be cut into four small logs). After the smallest logs are cut, they will need to be cut one more time( split in half lengthwise). Once players have small log halves in hand, they can interact with their fire with a left- click, and they will place timber onto it, making it as strong as possible.

In conclusion, making a fire in Sons of the Forest is essential for survival, and it’s not as tricky as it may feel at first. Players just need to gather sticks and leaves, and they can quickly make a fire virtually anywhere. To cover the fire and make it more permanent, players can compass it with large rocks, and they can fortify it by adding more traditional wood. By following these steps, players can make a fire that will give warmth, light, and food, and help them survive in the wild.