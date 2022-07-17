Viacom18 Studios partners with HeyHey! for NFTs

The Indian media and entertainment venture, Viacom18 has recently announced that it has alligned with a digital venture that operates in Web3 with the involvement among celebs, social media influencers, content creators, and various brands called HeyHey!, in the firm’s novelty NFT programme reportedly known as the Shabaash Mithu NFTs.

Noting that Shabaash Mithu is a full-length motion picture featuring Tapsee Pannu and this movie was put forward by the Viacom18 media and entertainment venture. The movie depicts the story of the ex captain of the Indian Cricket squad for Women, namely, Mithali Raj. Mithali beholds the honor of being one among the significant crickters in the Women team a around the nation.

The movie shows the thicks and thins and instances of grandeus in the life of the former captian of the Indian Women’s cricket team. To lay out admirers and viewers an overall acquaintance with the movie that surpass above the film broadcast the motion picture studio which prodced the movie is invading in Web3.

The bearers of the non-fungible token can apply for their no-cost non-fungible tokens that will permit them participate in the Shabaash Mithu non-fungible token movie group along with some advantages.

The additional deposit of non-fungible tokens that the customers can buy would give them absolute permission to unbar the real world encounters.

The chief operating officer of the motion picture studio asserted that a storytelling of high quality makes for a mesmerizing encounter, an the motion picture studio is moving forward by taking 1 step ahead by mounding online shared involvement paths. Furthermore, Viacom18 collaborating with HeyHey! To introduce a non-fungible token assemblage for Shabaash Mithu is an one of a kind partnership that will please the admirers of cricket and the sharp-witted spectators of the online world.

The founder and chief executive of HeyHey! in his statement said that non-fungible token is the ensuing of encountering factual involvement on the digital platforms as well as it has straighten out an uncountable number of lucky chances in setting up the esteem of a brand.

Adding further he said that the firm is overjoyed to allign with the Viacom18 studios, having forethought that they together will strengthen the admirer foundation by giving a customized and high-end encounters using its Web 3.0 tech.

Before this, HeyHey! had collaborated with Sunny Leone, an Indian women theatre artist of the Indian Cinema for her non-fungible token assemblage of “I dream of Sunny”.