Red Death is an iconic Exotic Pulse Rifle from the original Destiny, making its grand return in Destiny 2’s latest expansion, The Final Shape. This notorious weapon, known for its chaotic nature, has been reborn as Red Death Reformed. But how can Guardians acquire this formidable gun, and what makes it a worthy addition to their arsenal?

Red Death Reformed is a powerful weapon, infamous for its history. In the lore, it was banned and destroyed by the Vanguard due to its immense power and potential for chaos. With the threat of the Witness looming, bringing back such a weapon seems fitting. Now, let’s dive into how you can get your hands on this legendary rifle.

How to Obtain Red Death Reformed

There are two primary ways to acquire Red Death Reformed in Destiny 2, both involving the Season Pass, now called Episode: Echoes.

Premium Track : If you purchase The Final Shape Deluxe Edition or buy the Season Pass for 1,200 Silver (approximately $14.98), you can access Red Death Reformed right from Rank 1. This is the quickest way to obtain the weapon for those willing to spend some money. Free Track : For those who prefer not to spend money, you can still earn Red Death Reformed by reaching Rank 40 in the free track of the Season Pass. It may take a bit longer without the XP boost, but it’s definitely achievable within the season’s timeframe.

Players have from June 4 to October 8 to get Red Death Reformed from the Season Pass. After this period, the weapon might become available at the Monument to Lost Light in The Tower.

Acquiring the Red Death Reformed Catalyst

The Red Death Reformed Catalyst significantly enhances the weapon’s capabilities. To obtain it, players need to reach Rank 145 in the Echoes Season Pass. This is an Act 2 reward, released on July 15. Once acquired, you’ll need to complete certain tasks to unlock its full potential.

To complete the Catalyst, you must achieve 500 final blows with Red Death Reformed. This can be efficiently done by farming enemy encounters, such as in the Shuro Chi section of The Last Wish Raid or the first checkpoint of Lightfall’s Breakneck mission.

How to Get the Red Death Reformed Ornament

Along with the weapon and Catalyst, players can also earn a unique Ornament, the Old Blood Weapon Ornament. This stylish addition gives Red Death Reformed a distinctive look reminiscent of its original design from Destiny (2014). To obtain this Ornament, you need to reach Rank 100 in the premium track of the Season Pass.

Red Death Reformed Stats and Perks

Red Death Reformed is an impressive weapon with robust stats and unique perks. Here’s a detailed look:

Weapon Stats

Type : Pulse Rifle

Slot : Energy

Element : Solar

Impact : 33

Range : 85

Stability : 49

Handling : 29

Reload Speed : 46

Aim Assistance : 32

Zoom : 17

Airborne Effectiveness : 24

Rounds Per Minute : 340

Magazine : 30

Recoil Direction : 86

These stats make Red Death Reformed a formidable choice for any Guardian. As a starting Exotic in The Final Shape, its effectiveness is further amplified by recent buffs to Pulse Rifles, increasing their damage output by over 30% in PvE activities.

Weapon Perks and Intrinsic Traits

Red Death Reformed boasts several powerful perks and intrinsic traits that enhance its performance:

Full Bore (Basic Barrel) : -10 Stability, -5 Handling, +15 Range

High-Caliber Rounds (Basic Magazine) : +5 Range

Fitted Stock (Basic Stock) : +10 Stability, -5 Handling, +20 Recoil

Intrinsic Traits: