How To Beat Vortex in BTD 6 2023

BTD 6 is a captivating game that pits monkeys against bloons, and now, a formidable new boss has emerged – Vortex: the Deadly Master of Air. Unlike the previous bosses with high health or the ability to summon bloons from the dead, Vortex sets itself apart by its sheer speed, earning the moniker “Speedy Boi.” Overcoming this swift adversary requires careful strategy and efficient farming. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore how to beat Vortex and emerge victorious in BTD 6.

The Speedy Challenge of Vortex

Vortex boasts unparalleled speed in BTD 6, making it the fastest boss to date. To defeat this speedy foe, efficient farming is essential. Farming holds the key to success in any boss battle, and the more money you accumulate in the early stages of the game, the better equipped you’ll be to tackle Vortex. Notably, Vortex accelerates both bloons and MOABS that spawn naturally by a factor of 2.5x. Additionally, its “Skull ability” stuns all nearby monkeys every 5 seconds, while also generating “Children Bloons.” Furthermore, all towers placed on its path, except those placed by heroes or powers, will be removed, emphasizing the importance of global range towers like Snipers and Dartling Gunners.

Choosing the Right Monkeys to Defeat Vortex

For players looking to conquer Vortex, specific monkey towers become invaluable allies. Dartling Gunners, particularly the M.A.D., and Sniper Monkeys, specifically the Elite Defender, are excellent choices. Until round 39, focus on accumulating money through farming. Once the first Vortex appears, swiftly place an Elite Defender at the side and sell it off once you’ve defeated Vortex Tier 1. The same strategy applies to Tier 2, and for Tier 3, 4, and 5, powerful Paragons will be required. The Apex Plasma Master is the easiest Paragon to obtain and will serve you well for Tier 3 and Tier 4. When facing Tier 5, combine the forces of Vengeful True Sun God, Navarch of the Seas, Apex Plasma Master, and The Legend of the Night, among others, to secure victory against Vortex.

General Tips & Tricks for Vortex

Sniper Towers: Due to Vortex’s tendency to stun monkeys, investing in Snipers proves to be a cost-effective form of defense. Monkey Subs with Advanced Intel: Utilize Monkey Subs equipped with Advanced Intel for a strong water-based defense. Embrace Farming: Seize every opportunity to farm, whether through Banana Farms, Trade Empire, or Elite Sniper, to amass the necessary resources. Adaptive Defense: Upon defeating one Vortex Tier, sell your defense towers and replace them with more economical options, allowing you to focus on farming again. Early Paragon Preparation: Start building up your monkeys for Paragons as early as possible to unleash their full potential during the boss battle. Choose Hero Allies Wisely: Select heroes like Benjamin the Code Monkey or Geraldo the Mystic Shopkeeper to support your defense against Vortex. Exploit the Skull Ability: Use Vortex’s Skull ability to your advantage by knocking it back, granting your monkeys extra time to deal damage. Ninja Master Bomber: In clutch situations, rely on the Ninja Master Bomber, as its Sticky bomb cannot be nullified and can provide crucial damage.

In Conclusion Defeating Vortex in BTD 6 demands a combination of speed, efficiency, and well-planned strategies. The boss’s ability to accelerate bloons, stun monkeys, and remove placed towers requires a clever approach from the player. Investing in powerful global range towers and farming diligently will provide you with the necessary edge. Remember to adapt your defense tactics accordingly and capitalize on every opportunity to deal damage. By following these tips and tricks, you’ll be better equipped to conquer Vortex and emerge as the ultimate victor in BTD 6.

