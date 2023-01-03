How to Get Rocky Helmet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If you’re looking to add the Rocky Helmet to your arsenal in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’re in luck! This handy little piece of equipment not only looks cool, but it has some useful benefits in battle as well. In battle, if a Pokemon uses a physical attack on your Pokemon while it’s holding a Rocky Helmet, that Pokemon will take recoil damage equal to 1/6 of the max HP. This can be a great way to deter physical attackers and potentially take out some of your opponents’ Pokemon without even having to attack.

In order to get the Rocky Helmet for free in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you will need to go to the city of Zapapico. Once here players need to look for the Zapapico Battle Ring, which is in the southern part of the city. Once near the area surrounding the ring you will need to look for an out of place hole in the ground overlooking the ring, In the middle of this is where you will find the Rocky Helmet. Although this is only a one-time deal, this method cannot be repeated multiple times in order to get multiple Helmets.

Another way to get the Rocky Helmet is through the Delibird’s presents shop. Here’s how you can get your hands on the Rocky Helmet from the Delibird presents shop for 50,000 pokecoins. First, make sure you have enough pokecoins to purchase the Rocky Helmet. You can earn pokecoins by winning battles, completing quests, and participating in various in-game events. If you don’t have enough pokecoins, you’ll need to grind for them before you can buy the Rocky Helmet. Once you have enough pokecoins, head over to the Delibird presents shop in Mesagoza, You will need to have a certain number of badges in order to purchase this item otherwise it will not be available to you for purchase.

In summary, there are several different ways to obtain a Rocky Helmet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. You can purchase it from a shop, find it in the wild or receive it as a reward. Once you have a Rocky Helmet, you can equip it to any of your Pokemon to provide some offensive protection during battles. Just keep in mind that it has some limitations, and it may not be the best option for every situation Such as pokemons with a high special attack stat as the helmet only works for physical attacks.