How To Use Wing in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a vast world, and players have various means of transportation to navigate it. One of the most exciting ways to travel in the game is by using the Zonai device called Wing or Glider. In this guide, we will discuss how players can use these Wings to explore Hyrule, the islands above it, and the chasms beneath it.

Players can find the Wings in several areas throughout the game and can deploy them from capsules once they gain access to them. However, they can be tricky to figure out and utilize effectively. This guide will cover the various ways players can get these Wings airborne and soar over Hyrule freely.

Zonai Launch Areas are an easy way to use the Glider. These launch areas can be found around the Sky Islands above Hyrule and are recognized by the lines cut into the stone that the glider can slot into. Once released, the Wing will slide down these lines and off the edge of the island, gaining enough speed to glide great distances with ease. These are the easiest ways to launch a glider, though limited by the availability of these launch zones around the game world. Fortunately, when players do find such a location, there are often some spare Gliders lying nearby for Link to make immediate use of.

Now that you have the power of flight, it is essential to know how to use Wing to make it as practical as possible. The fundamental controls for the Glider are straightforward:

To perform a ‘Normal Glide,’ simply stand on the Wing and it will glide along at its default speed.

To ‘Rise’ or fly upward, walk slowly towards the back of the Wing.

To ‘Dive’ or aim downward towards the ground, gently walk forward.

To make a ‘Turn,’ walk gently to one side or the other, depending on your desired direction.

Players can increase their speed by using their Ultrahand ability to add different Zonai devices, such as the propellers that attach to the back of the Glider. It is important to note that Zonai tech operates on battery life, and players must make sure they have enough juice to get to their destination. To make a ‘Landing,’ players need coordination and good timing. They can use their Ultrahand to grab the Wing and leap off at their chosen drop location. Be sure to call the Wing back afterward.

Players can combine their Wing with other different Zonai devices found in the game that improve their speed and maneuverability. Rockets and Fans can be very useful for getting the Glider to the height necessary to be effective.

Carefully attaching rockets to the edges of the Glider and launching it upward off a diagonal slope can effectively launch the glider skyward, offering a decent amount of airtime that can be further extended if it is launched from a high point, such as from the top of a mountain or the edge of a sky island. This technique is an excellent way to reach previously inaccessible areas.

Fans can be used in conjunction with some wooden beams and wheels to create a small functional plane, which can take off when the fans are activated, and Link stands near the back to angle the Glider upward. This requires a wide-open space to launch and can quickly drain Link’s Zonai Power Cell, but it can be a very fun method of gaining height and reaching difficult areas. However, players must be careful with their steering to avoid crashing into trees and other tall objects.

In conclusion, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers players various means of transportation, and the Glider or Wing is one of the most exciting ways to explore the game world. Players can use Zonai Launch Areas, rockets, fans, and other Zonai devices to improve their mobility even further.

