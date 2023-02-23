How to Get Sakura Stone in Wild Hearts

In Wild Hearts, obtaining resources, minerals, and items is vital for crafting better gear and progressing through the game. The hunting game, developed by Omega Force, requires players to harvest materials through the Kemono creatures they hunt, as well as forage materials within the vast open zones. Therefore, it is crucial for players to acquire these resources by any means necessary.

What is the Sakura Stone?

The Sakura Stone, similar to the highly sought after Demon Rock, is a rare mineral required for crafting better gear in the game. Players can find the Sakura Stone in Chapter 3, at Harugasumi Way, a location that should be familiar to players from early missions. The best place to explore for the Sakura Stone is near the massive cherry blossom tree to the north of the river, although it can spawn generally anywhere.

Where to find the Sakura Stone:

Players can head northwest from the Tavern Ruins Dragon Pit and look for an area covered in mist, where they will find flowers. The Sakura Stone is commonly found nearby. Another location, the Southern Obsidian Cave, features plenty of ore inside, and although Sakura Stone isn’t a guarantee, there is a high chance that one or two of the minerals in here will be the Sakura Stone.

The Sakura Stone has a red interior inside a black ore, which distinguishes it from Lightstone, another highly sought-after resource that has a dark orange core inside a dark navy ore. The Sakura Stone will become highly sought after as players progress towards the endgame, as many late-game weapons and armor require various amounts to craft. Therefore, players need to use an effective farming method to acquire this mineral.

Impactful Farming methods:

One of the more effective farming methods is to use a Tsukumo Ore Shrine. After defeating Kemono monsters, players earn orbs that can be used to improve and unlock various Karakuri techniques. Players should aim to unlock a specific Dragon Karakuri called a Tsukumo Ore Shrine, which can be deployed at a campsite or Dragon Pit. Using this item in a zone will automatically harvest the local ores in the area, with up to five being collected at a time. However, the ores collected are random, so it doesn’t guarantee that a Sakura Stone will appear often.

In conclusion, players need to collect resources, minerals, and items in Wild Hearts to craft better gear and progress through the game. The Sakura Stone, a rare mineral required for crafting better gear, is essential for players to acquire. They can find the Sakura Stone in Chapter 3 at Harugasumi Way, where the best place to explore for the Sakura Stone is near the massive cherry blossom tree to the north of the river. Alternatively, the Southern Obsidian Cave features plenty of ore inside, and although Sakura Stone isn’t a guarantee, there is a high chance that one or two of the minerals in here will be the Sakura Stone. Players can also use a Tsukumo Ore Shrine, a specific Dragon Karakuri, to automatically harvest the local ores in the area. Although the ores collected are random, this method allows players to continue exploring without having to actively search for specific minerals at the same time. With these tips, players can acquire the Sakura Stone and other valuable resources to improve their gear and ultimately succeed in Wild Hearts.