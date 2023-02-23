How to Pick Locks in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is an first-person shooter video game developed by Mundfish, set in a retro-futuristic USSR that emerged victorious in World War 2. Players take control of Major Comrade Sergei Nechaev, codenamed P-3, as he battles against a robotic revolution in Facility 3826. The game combines shooting and melee combat mechanics reminiscent of Bioshock/System Shock, with a heavy emphasis on exploration and puzzle-solving throughout Facility 3826. In this guide, we will explore the various types of locks found in Atomic Heart and how to unlock them.

Standard Locks:

The most common type of lock in Atomic Heart is the standard lock, and the lockpicking mechanism should be familiar to Fallout 4 or Skyrim players.Players use the left stick to adjust the wires on their glove and press A/X to turn the lock. The keyhole needs to turn completely horizontal, so players should adjust the wires until they can turn the key all the way to open the lock.

Combination Locks:

Combination Locks, on the other hand, require players to find a specific combination to unlock them. Players can usually find the combination somewhere in the same area as the lock itself, such as on desks or walls. The combination will be written on a piece of paper or a sign, so players should keep an eye out for these clues. Once the combination is found, players can input it using the cursor to click on the correct lights. Players should pay attention to the four quadrants and patterns of the combination, ensuring that they turn on the lights in the correct sequence and quadrant on the lock’s face.

Snap Locks:

Snap Locks are a type of lock in which players must snap with precise timing to lights on each pin. Players should press A/X to snap when the red light is on an extended pin, and turn the lock once all pins have retracted. Players should be careful not to snap when the light is on a closed pin, as it will extend it once again. The timer on the lock will reset all the pins if time runs out, so players should pay close attention to the timing.

Color Locks:

Color locks require players to line up the correct colors with the corresponding pins to open the lock. Players can use the trigger buttons to bring the lights down to the bottom of the circle and press A/X to flip their positions if necessary. Once the lights are in the correct position, players can use the trigger buttons again to align the colors with the correct pins.

Cookie Locks:

Lastly, there are Cookie Locks, which require an actual key to open. P-3 playfully refers to the key as a “cookie.” Players should keep an eye out for the key nearby, which should be in the general vicinity of the lock. The keys are usually found in the offices of Facility 3826.

In conclusion, Atomic Heart is a game that offers players a diverse range of locks to pick throughout Facility 3826. Each type of lock requires a different approach, so players should pay attention to the specific mechanics of each one. Standard Locks require players to adjust wires and turn the lock, while Combination Locks require players to find a specific combination and input it using the cursor. Snap Locks require players to snap with precise timing to lights on each pin, while Color Locks require players to align the correct colors with the corresponding pins. Lastly, Cookie Locks require an actual key, which can be found nearby in the offices of Facility 3826. With this guide, players can confidently navigate the various locks in Atomic Heart and progress through the game.