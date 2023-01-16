How To Get Sandile in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sandile is a Ground and Dark-type Pokemon that is known for its fierce and aggressive nature. It is a popular choice among trainers due to its unique typing and powerful moveset. In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Sandile can be found in various locations throughout the game, and there are several different ways to obtain it.

Capturing Sandile in the Wild:

The first and most common method to obtain Sandile is by capturing it in the wild. Sandile can be found in various locations throughout the game, such as deserts, caves, and rocky terrain. It is most commonly found in the Western part of the Asado Region. However, it can also be found in other areas, such as the Grass Region and the Mountain Region. To capture Sandile in the wild, players will need to have a strong team of Pokemon and a good supply of Poke Balls.

Evolutions from Sandile:

The only way to obtain Sandile’s evolutions is by evolving Sandile. Sandile evolves into Krokorok at level 29, and then into Krookodile at level 40. However, Sandile caught in the wild can already have up to 33 levels of experience, so you might only need to evolve them a couple of levels in order to get the evolution. To evolve Sandile, players will need to level it up to the appropriate level and have a Rare Candy on hand. Rare Candies can be found in various locations throughout the game, such as hidden items or by completing certain quests.

Trade with other players for the Pokemon:

Another way to obtain Sandile is by trading with other players. In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players can trade Pokemon with one another by connecting to the internet and searching for other players to trade with. This method can be a great way to obtain Sandile if players are unable to find it in the wild or evolve it from Sandile.

It’s important to note that obtaining Sandile can be a challenging task, as it is a rare Pokemon. However, with persistence and patience, players will be able to find and capture Sandile. It’s also important to have a well-rounded team of Pokemon to help in the capture process, and to be prepared with plenty of Poke Balls and healing items.

In addition, players should keep in mind that Sandile’s evolution, Krokorok and Krookodile, are also powerful Pokemon with unique abilities and movesets. Therefore, it’s recommended to keep the Sandile even after it evolves as it can be a valuable addition to the team.

In conclusion, obtaining Sandile in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can be done by capturing it in the wild, evolving it from Sandile, trading with other players. It’s a challenging task, but with persistence and patience, players will be able to find and capture Sandile. It’s also important to have a well-rounded team of Pokemon to help in the capture process, and to be prepared with plenty of Poke Balls and healing items. Remember to consider keeping Sandile even after it evolves as it can be a valuable addition to the team.