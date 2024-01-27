As the countdown begins for the highly anticipated Taken Treasures event in Pokemon GO, trainers are buzzing with excitement, eager to lay their hands on the elusive Shadow Kyogre. The event, scheduled from January 27 to February 1, 2024, promises an extraordinary chance to add this formidable Water-type attacker to your roster. But how exactly can you secure this shadowy powerhouse, and is there a glimmer of hope for a shiny variant?(pun intended), Let’s dive into the details.

In the world of Pokemon GO, the arrival of Shadow Kyogre is shrouded in mystery, leaving trainers with burning questions. The stakes are high, given the 20% damage boost that the shadow variant brings to the already legendary Kyogre. To unravel this mystery, trainers must navigate the Taken Treasures event and face the enigmatic Team GO Rocket boss, Giovanni.

To obtain Shadow Kyogre, players must engage in the Taken Treasures event, track down Giovanni, and emerge victorious in battle. The key to this pursuit lies in acquiring the Super Rocket Radar, a crucial tool that unveils Giovanni’s hiding spots. This radar can be obtained by completing Special Research Tasks, specifically those tied to the Taken Treasures event.

As outlined in Niantic’s announcement post for Taken Treasures, the final step in the Timeless Travels’ Seasonal Special Research questline will unlock during the event. Until March 1, 2024, at 10 am local time, trainers can complete this research questline, vanquishing Team GO Rocket’s three leaders and reaping the Super Rocket Radar as a reward.

Once armed with the Super Rocket Radar, trainers can scan their surroundings for Pokestops where Giovanni may be lurking. Moreover, it enables the detection of Giovanni within Team GO Rocket balloons. The final step in this quest involves defeating Giovanni in battle, offering the coveted opportunity to capture Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO.

The Battle Against Giovanni

Giovanni, being no stranger to adversity, presents a formidable challenge with his evolving team lineups. Despite these changes, his loyal companions, Persian and Nidoking, remain constant. To conquer Giovanni, a strategic approach is essential. Utilize Fighting-type Pokemon or moves to overcome Persian, and deploy Ground-, Psychic-, Ice-, or Water-type moves to counter Nidoking. The real showdown, however, comes when Shadow Kyogre steps into the fray, requiring the use of Electric- or Grass-type Pokemon for an effective counter.

Shadow Kyogre’s Best Moveset

In the realm of Pokemon GO, the moveset is crucial, and Shadow Kyogre is no exception. Mirroring the standard Kyogre, a Shadow Kyogre thrives with the Waterfall fast move and the Surf and Origin Pulse charged moves. Waterfall, a potent Water-type move, remains the optimal choice for Kyogre, showcasing its prowess in battle. While Waterfall lacks a significant energy output, Kyogre’s solid defense stat compensates, making it a resilient contender in battles.

The charged attacks available to Shadow Kyogre include Blizzard and Thunder, among others. Despite their potency, these moves demand substantial energy, prompting consideration of Surf and Origin Pulse. Surf becomes accessible with at least 40 energy, while Origin Pulse requires 60 energy, aligning with Thunder’s energy requirement in Pokemon GO.

While this moveset primarily consists of Water-type attacks, limiting its effectiveness against specific matchups, there is room for experimentation. Swapping Surf with Thunder introduces an Electric-type move, broadening the range of opponents that Shadow Kyogre can effectively combat. Though not the optimal moveset, it ensures versatility against Flying and Water-type adversaries.

Shadow Kyogre’s Impact on Pokemon GO

In the realm of the Master League, both the standard Kyogre and its shadow variant hold considerable sway. The defining difference lies in the 20% increase in attack stat and a corresponding 20% decrease in defense for Shadow Kyogre. While not surpassing its standard counterpart, Shadow Kyogre remains a formidable choice, especially given its innate strengths.

Kyogre, in general, boasts a stellar attack stat and a commendable defense stat. However, the reduced defense of Shadow Kyogre renders it less bulky, potentially susceptible to rival Pokemon in the Master League. Trainers must weigh the advantages and drawbacks, considering the overall strategy and team composition.

The Shiny Dilemma

As trainers set their sights on Shadow Kyogre, the question of its shiny variant adds an extra layer of intrigue. While Kyogre and its Primal Form can shine in Pokemon GO, the same does not necessarily hold true for Shadow Kyogre during the Taken Treasures event. Niantic’s silence on the availability of a shiny variant, both in the event announcement and the accompanying blog post, suggests that it might not be part of the current offering.

While the absence of a shiny Shadow Kyogre might disappoint some, hope remains on the horizon. Pokemon GO frequently hosts events, and the potential inclusion of a shiny variant for Shadow Kyogre in future events cannot be ruled out. Though Niantic hasn’t provided a specific timeframe, history suggests that shiny shadow legendaries, including Kyogre, may make a dazzling entrance in the days to come.