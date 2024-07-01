Elden Ring, the expansive action RPG, offers players numerous quests and items to enhance their gameplay experience. One such valuable item is the Shard of Alexander, a talisman that significantly boosts the attack power of your skills by 15%. To obtain this talisman, you must complete the lengthy questline of Iron Fist Alexander, a talking warrior jar. This guide will take you through the steps required to acquire the Shard of Alexander in Elden Ring.

Your first encounter with Alexander the Iron Fist occurs in Limgrave, north of Stormhill near the Saintsbridge Site of Grace. As you journey through the valley, you’ll hear Alexander calling for help, stuck in a hole. Free him by hitting him, and he will express his gratitude by giving you some Exalted Flesh.

Progressing Through the Quest

Gael Tunnel (Caelid) : Next, you will find Alexander in the Gael Tunnel, located on the border of Caelid and Limgrave. He is trapped behind a door. After talking to him, reset the area by resting at a nearby Site of Grace, and Alexander will proceed to his next location. Redmane Castle (Radahn Festival) : Alexander participates in the Radahn Festival in Redmane Castle. Here, you can summon him to assist in the fight against Starscourge Radahn. After defeating Radahn, speak to Alexander to learn about his future plans. Liurnia of the Lakes : Alexander gets stuck again, this time south of the Carian Study Hall in Liurnia of the Lakes. Use an Oil Pot to free him, as he is more deeply embedded than before. Mount Gelmir : The next place to find Alexander is near the Seethewater Terminus Site of Grace in Mount Gelmir, relaxing by a stream of magma. After a conversation, he will gift you a Jar helmet. Crumbling Farum Azula : Alexander’s final location is in Crumbling Farum Azula. To reach him, ascend the Dragon Temple Lift and pass through the Godskin Duo boss area. You will find him standing on a piece of floating rubble, ready for a duel.

The Final Duel

In Crumbling Farum Azula, Alexander wishes to test his strength against you one last time. Accept his challenge and defeat him in an honorable duel. Upon his defeat, Alexander will die, leaving behind the Shard of Alexander and Alexander’s Innards as rewards.

Using the Shard of Alexander

Once you have obtained the Shard of Alexander, equip it from your inventory to benefit from its powerful effect. This talisman significantly boosts the attack power of your skills, making it a valuable asset in combat. Additionally, if you ever need to part with it, you can sell it to a merchant for 1000 Runes.

One of the most beneficial talismans in Elden Ring, especially for players who rely heavily on skills in combat. While obtaining it requires patience and perseverance, the journey through Alexander’s questline is rewarding and adds depth to the game’s lore. By following this guide, you’ll ensure you don’t miss out on this powerful item.