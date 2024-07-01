Elden Ring’s Jagged Peak, located in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, is an intriguing and challenging region filled with formidable enemies and valuable treasures. This guide will walk you through the steps needed to reach this daunting location and what to expect along the way.

Starting Point: Gravesite Plain

Begin your journey from the Gravesite Plain, a familiar area in the game. From here, you will head southeast towards the Castle Front. This area is marked by its imposing structures and dangerous foes, so proceed with caution. Equip yourself adequately and ensure you have plenty of healing items before venturing further.

Entering the Castle Front

Once you reach the Castle Front, navigate through the entrance and continue moving east. The path will lead you to the Dragon’s Pit, an essential location on your journey to Jagged Peak. The Dragon’s Pit is an optional dungeon but clearing it is highly recommended due to the valuable items and experience you can gain.

Clearing the Dragon’s Pit

In the Dragon’s Pit, you’ll encounter the Ancient Dragon Man boss. This formidable enemy requires patience and strategy to defeat. Utilize the environment to your advantage, dodge its powerful attacks, and strike when you see an opening. Once defeated, you’ll unlock a new Site of Grace, the Dragon’s Pit Terminus, which serves as a convenient checkpoint.

Ascending Towards Jagged Peak

With the Dragon’s Pit cleared, proceed southeast towards the ascending path. This route will take you through treacherous terrain filled with hostile creatures. Stick to the higher ground whenever possible to avoid unnecessary battles. Look for landmarks like the Spiritspring, which can help you traverse the area more efficiently.

Reaching the Jagged Peak Mountainside

Continue your journey until you reach the Jagged Peak Mountainside. Here, you’ll find another Site of Grace, allowing you to rest and prepare for the challenges ahead. This area is known for its steep cliffs and narrow paths, so tread carefully to avoid falling.

Confronting the Jagged Peak Drake

One of the significant challenges in this region is the Jagged Peak Drake, a fearsome dragon that guards the path to the summit. This boss fight requires agility and precise timing. The Drake’s attacks are powerful, dealing both fire and lightning damage, so be ready to dodge and counterattack. Utilize any available cover to protect yourself from its breath attacks.

Reaching the Summit

After defeating the Jagged Peak Drake, continue your ascent to the Jagged Peak Summit. Here, you’ll encounter the final Site of Grace in this area, providing a crucial checkpoint before you face the ultimate challenges of this region. The summit offers breathtaking views and marks the culmination of your arduous journey.

Notable Loot and NPCs

Jagged Peak is home to various valuable items and NPCs. Look out for the following:

Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone : Essential for upgrading weapons to their maximum potential.

Dragon Heart : A rare item used for powerful dragon-related abilities.

Igon : An NPC with a questline that provides unique rewards.

Tips for Success