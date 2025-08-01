Want to have a list of all the people who viewed your TikTok video? Follow the guide to know how you can view the accounts of all the people who have watched the video you have uploaded on TikTok and more. So, let us begin.

Can I see who has viewed my TikTok video?

While there is no direct way to do it, we can still say that yes, there are ways that can help you view the names of the people who have viewed your TikTok videos. In fact, you can follow a couple of methods to get the details of it, depending on your needs and situation. We shall discuss them in detail in the next section.

Things to remember before you look for the viewers

Now that you know it is not impossible, let us look at the ways and the steps that can help you view the viewers of the TikTok videos.

The first thing is that you can’t see a full list of everyone who watched your video. This feature used to exist but is no longer a part of the app. The number you see on a video is just a total count of views, which appears beside the icon that looks like an eye, but you will not have a list of the people who watched it.

If you want to go a little more thorough about it, you can see who liked, commented, or shared your video. If someone interacts with your video in one of these ways, you’ll get a notification, and you can see their username. This is the best way to know that a specific person has seen your content and has liked or shared it.

If we are not strictly talking about the content, but the traffic as well, then the profile view history is a separate thing altogether You can enable a “profile views” feature in your settings, which lets you see who has visited your profile in the last 30 days. But remember that this still isn’t a certain comment on who visited your videos, but who clicked on your profile instead.

Why should we check our profile visitors?

While it doesn’t majorly impact the account that anybody is visiting or browsing through its contents and posts, it is a recommended way to keep your privacy more firm. You should know that frequent visits from the same accounts can mean stalking. And this can turn into serious chaos if not taken care of in the beginning itself. Some stalkers are really adamant and often turn out to be not well-wishers of people, and thus, one needs to stay alert.

A catch with the profile views, too is that only the people who have less than 5000 followers can access it and see the viewers. If you have a more active account with more followers, you may actually have to look around for ways to protect yourself. Restricting comments and more is one way. Similarly, you can see what works for you!