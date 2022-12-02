This article focuses on how to get shiny starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. While you cannot start off with a shiny starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there is a chance that you could obtain one, although this, as with all shiny efforts, would require a bit of time and patience. It is worth noting that you are not guaranteed to unlock a shiny starter in this manner, but it can definitely happen. In past Pokemon games, you can repeatedly reset the game to the beginning to get the shiny version of one of the starters, that is not the case in Scarlet and Violet.

Shiny versions of Scarlet and Violet are found only in the wild or by breeding a Pokemon in Picnics, and cannot be found in Gifts, Chests, or through game events. Many might be wondering whether Pokemon Scarlet & Violet would follow the trend of recent games by implementing Shiny locks for specific species such as starter, legendary, and mythical Pokemon. Since the Starter is always given straight away to you when starting any Pokemon game, some may be wondering if it is possible to obtain a Shiny version by restarting the game several times.

