Valve Announces Steam Deck Giveaway At The Game Awards 2022

With only one week remaining before The Game Awards 2022, Valve announced the giveaway of a single 512GB Steam Deck per minute of the broadcast time for the event. As The Game Awards is airing, a random name will be pulled every minute from those watching that are eligible to win a 512GB Valve Direct Deck.

In celebration of @thegameawards and Steam Deck being in stock, we're giving away one 512GB Steam Deck per minute of the broadcast on Dec 8th! Learn more and register for the giveaway here: https://t.co/yX0V4D8FGO (everyone gets a Steam Pal sticker) pic.twitter.com/sszM49VHQw — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) November 30, 2022

