How to get Signal’s Note to Self feature on WhatsApp

With over 2 billion active users, WhatsApp is the most extensively used messaging app on the planet. The programme, which debuted in 2009, has grown by leaps and bounds, introducing a slew of additional features to enable users better communicate with their connections. However, there are several capabilities that competing messaging services such as Telegram and Signal offer that the service does not.

WhatsApp offers a self-chat function that allows you to exchange messages, essential links, and other information. There is a simpler method for chatting with oneself or taking notes, but we’ll get to that later in the essay. Self-chat allows WhatsApp users to send themselves messages or notes that they may retrieve later. Users who wish to have papers or links on hand for quick reference may like this functionality.

The ‘Note to Self’ function from Signal is one such tool that allows users to transmit messages, photos, videos, and other material to oneself.

Instead of sifting through earlier chats and attempting to find the appropriate message, the Note to Self function might come in helpful when you need to quickly discover something you wrote to yourself weeks ago. Although WhatsApp has a Starred Messages feature that provides similar functionality, it only works for messages that have already been sent or received. Users can enter a message that will be kept as a message that can be referred to later with Note to Self, such as a shopping list.

Because WhatsApp doesn’t now allow you to message yourself, there are two ways to mimic the same Note to Self feature. To get started, you’ll need to complete the following:

Using a WhatsApp group

Step 1) Make a new WhatsApp group with yourself and any buddy you like after getting their permission.

Step 2) Next, go to the group’s member settings and unfriend your friend.

Step 3) Rename the group, maybe “Reminders” or “Bookmarks,” and pin it to the chat list for quick access.

Self-messaging on WhatsApp

Step 1) Open Google Chrome or your preferred browser and then go to the address bar.

Step 2) Press Enter after typing https://wa.me/+910000000000. Substitute your own phone number for the zeros in the message.

Step 3) When you click the confirmation notification, WhatsApp will start a “conversation” with your phone number.

Step 4) Send a message, then go to the main chat list and “pin” the conversation to the top of the list for quick access.