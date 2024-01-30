If you’re a Monster Hunter World enthusiast, you’ve likely encountered the vast array of unique gear sets that grace the game. However, not all of these sets can be obtained through the usual hunting methods. One elusive crafting material, Sinister Cloth, poses a challenge for hunters who seek to create some of the most stylish armor sets in both Low and High Ranks.

Unlike conventional monster hunting tactics, where you face your foes head-on, acquiring Sinister Cloth requires a different approach. In this guide, we’ll explore the somewhat subtle yet immensely helpful feature in Monster Hunter World that allows you to dispatch your Palico companions on quests to gather Sinister Cloth.

How to Get Sinister Cloth

The only route to obtaining Sinister Cloth is either stumbling upon it randomly in the game world or completing your Palicoes on Tailrider Safari tasks. Consider this safari method as a passive means of accumulating extra materials, akin to the functionality of the Argosy. The key distinction lies in the fact that Tailrider Safaris target monsters in specific regions such as the Ancient Forest or Wildspire Waste. The materials you receive depend on the monster you choose and the region you assign your Palicoes to.

Initiating a Tailrider Safari requires first reaching the Research Base and engaging with the NPCs there. Subsequently, head to your in-game abode and consult with the Housekeeper Palico. Within the menu that appears, locate the Tailrider Safari option. Once the safari window opens, choose a region at either Low or High Rank and select a route from the available list.

The route list enumerates all potential rewards from the Tailrider Safari expedition. For those solely focused on acquiring Sinister Cloths, dispatch your Palicoes to hunt large monsters in the Ancient Forest. This region provides the highest probability of finding Sinister Cloth. Additionally, be on the lookout for routes featuring Bazelgeuse or Deviljho, as these monsters boast relatively high Sinister Cloth drop rates, regardless of their location. It’s crucial to note that the odds of obtaining Sinister Cloth from a Tailrider Safari are relatively low.

Sinister Cloth’s Purpose

Now that we’ve cracked the code on obtaining Sinister Cloth, let’s explore its utility in Monster Hunter World. You’ll need a total of five Sinister Cloth items to craft the complete Death Stench armor set, available in the High Rank armor section of the Smithy in the Workshop of Astera. The Death Stench armor set exudes a Gothic aesthetic reminiscent of the horror game Bloodborne, offering robust defense against fire and water damage, with an overall defense rating of 160.

Sinister Cloth plays a crucial role in crafting the Death Stench armor set and its corresponding Palico gear. This set not only provides bonus Dragon damage but also enhances weapon sharpness. Additionally, it grants three points in the Focus skill, making it particularly advantageous for hunters wielding Great Swords. To complete the layered armor version of the Death Stench set, you’ll require one Sinister Cloth for each piece. Furthermore, crafting the head, arm, and leg pieces of the Commission set also demands a certain quantity of Sinister Cloth.

Whether you chance upon it in the game world or send your furry companions on Tailrider Safaris, the elusive crafting material holds the key to crafting one of the most visually striking armor sets. Armed with this guide, you’re now equipped to send your Palicoes on Sinister Cloth runs and enhance your hunter’s arsenal with the coveted Death Stench armor set. May your journeys in the vibrant world of Monster Hunter be filled with successful hunts, stylish armor, and the thrill of uncovering the game’s many secrets.