This guide shows how to get Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon Go, The two primary places you can obtain a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon Go are now on only day seven when you complete the quest or as a reward from participating in a PvP. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee you will receive a Sinnoh Stone at the end of your seven-day streak, but there is a high probability that a Sinnoh Stone will drop along with your regular Pokemon Go Legendaries rewards. You will also get the chance to receive a Sinnoh Stone from beating a Team Go Rocket Leader, beating other players in Trainer Battles PvP, or earning the Mystery Item Reward from Go Battle League.

You can get up to three rewards a day from playing a game of PvP with a friend (you do not have to win). This is less of a chance that through the Exploration Breakthrough, you will be able to do multiple rounds of PvP for rewards each day. You may get a Stamp each day, and if you get seven, you get a Research Breakthrough that may award a Sinnoh Stone.

Since Research Breakthroughs take seven days to complete, however, you only receive one stamp each week max. Arguably the most consistent way to get the rock, you will have to complete one Research Field Task every day for seven days. When you complete a Field Research Task, you are awarded a specific number of Stamps depending on how long and difficult the task is.

This means that you are going to want to do as many of these tasks as you can — especially because you only get to use them once. It does not really matter which tasks you are actually doing in order to reach this point: You just have to do a total of seven days worth of tasks, which is the usual target trainers have anyway during the limited-time-only field-research Pokemon Encounters for the month.

These rare items are used to evolve Sinnoh Pokemon into stronger forms, but getting them is a challenge in and of itself. Pokemon who received new evolutions in Gen IV, such as Electabuzz and Togetic, used Pokemon GO Sinnoh Stones to evolve in Pokemon GO, and some of their evolutions are strong competitors in battle.

You get a chance once per day to battle against the trainer AI, with the potential to win rewards. You can also battle with another player three times a day for a chance at rewards. Pokemon GO players can battle a Team Leader once per day for a shot at the Sinnoh Stone, while other Trainers can battle them three times per day for the chance to win a Sinnoh Stone.

It is also worth noting that Pokemon GO has occasionally given Pokemon GO players the opportunity to earn Sinnoh Stones by fighting the team leaders during community days. Another way that Pokemon GO players have been able to obtain Sinnoh Stones is via a field research breakout box.

As you can see, there are several different ways to get your hands on Sinnoh Stones in Pokemon Go, but Sinnoh Stones do not come easy. People who have been playing the Pokemon Go long game likely already have an impressive stash, but newer players and returning players might find that they have to farm up a fair amount of these in order to finish up certain evolutionary lines in the fourth generation of Pokemon.

There is a good chance Unova Stones will get used on multiple Pokemon going forward, as and when they are released, so if you have got the storage space to store items, they are certainly worth keeping around, just as you would any other stones that you might receive in Pokemon Go.