Elden Ring, the highly acclaimed action RPG from FromSoftware, has players navigating a vast and treacherous world filled with formidable foes and hidden treasures. Among the various upgrade materials essential for enhancing your weapons and armor, Somber Smithing Stone 7 is particularly coveted. This guide will walk you through the best ways to find and farm this valuable resource to ensure your gear is up to the challenge of the game’s toughest battles.

What is Somber Smithing Stone 7?

Somber Smithing Stone 7 is used to upgrade special armaments to +7. These stones are crucial for players looking to maximize the power of their unique weapons, which often come from boss drops or special quests. Unlike regular smithing stones, somber smithing stones are specifically designed for these unique items, making them indispensable for any serious adventurer in the Lands Between.

Key Locations for Somber Smithing Stone 7

There are several locations throughout Elden Ring where you can find Somber Smithing Stone 7. Here are some of the most notable ones:

1. Volcano Manor

In Volcano Manor, you can find a Somber Smithing Stone 7 on a ledge guarded by an Abductor Virgin across the bridge northwest of the Temple of Eiglay site of grace. To reach this area, you must pass through an illusory wall and traverse much of the outdoor areas, ultimately defeating the Godskin Noble​.

2. Subterranean Shunning-Grounds

In the sewer area of the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds, you can find two Somber Smithing Stone 7s. One is inside a Teardrop Scarab, and the other is on a dead body surrounded by Giant Crayfish and Fanged Imps.

3. Nokstella, Eternal City

In Nokstella, Eternal City, there are several locations where you can find Somber Smithing Stone 7s. One is inside a chest at the back of a room protected by Silver Tears, another on a corpse overlooking Ainsel River, and a third in a building with an open window​​.

4. Lake of Rot

This area contains two Somber Smithing Stone 7s. One can be found on a corpse lying in a ruin, while the other is located on a corpse at the edge of a tiny landmass in the northwest​​.

5. Mountaintops of the Giants

Here, you can farm Somber Smithing Stone 7s from Fingercreepers and Lesser Fingercreepers. Starting from the Giants’ Gravepost Site of Grace, head south while staying close to the cliffside. This area has a decent density of spawns, making it a good farming spot​.

Farming Somber Smithing Stone 7

To efficiently farm Somber Smithing Stone 7, consider the following methods:

1. Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 4

One of the best ways to ensure a steady supply of Somber Smithing Stone 7 is by obtaining the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 4. Once you have this item, give it to the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold. This allows you to purchase Somber Smithing Stone 7 for 16,000 Runes each, as many times as you need​​.

2. Defeating Fingercreepers

For those who prefer a more direct approach, farming Fingercreepers and Lesser Fingercreepers in the Mountaintops of the Giants is effective. These enemies have a 13.22% drop rate for Somber Smithing Stone 7, providing a renewable source albeit with some effort involved​​.

3. Exploring Key Areas

Areas like the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds, Nokstella, Eternal City, and the Lake of Rot are rich in Somber Smithing Stone 7s. Make sure to thoroughly explore these regions, as they contain multiple stones that can be collected without the need for repetitive farming​​.

Somber Smithing Stone 7 is an essential resource for upgrading your special armaments in Elden Ring. By exploring key locations and utilizing efficient farming methods, you can gather enough of these stones to enhance your weapons and face the game’s toughest challenges with confidence. Whether you opt to purchase them using the Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing 4 or farm them directly from Fingercreepers, ensure your gear is always in top shape to dominate the Lands Between.