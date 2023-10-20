How To Get Spritbomb in Pokemon GO

In the world of Pokemon GO, exciting events are always happening, and Halloween 2023 is here to bring the spookiness to the game. This year’s Halloween event, known as Halloween 2023 – Part I, has a bag full of treats for all trainers. You can expect to encounter both Shiny and Standard Pokemon and dive into a heap of exciting activities. One of the highlights of this event is the Spiritomb Limited Research, which brings an opportunity to catch this Ghost-type Pokemon. So, if you’re ready to embark on this thrilling journey, read on for all the details about Spiritomb Limited Research.

Halloween 2023 Event Start

Halloween 2023 – Part I begins on October 19 at 10 AM and lasts until October 26 at 10 AM, based on your local time. During this event, you can complete various Research quests, each of which offers fantastic rewards, including Pokemon encounters, Stardust, and XP. One of these quests is the Spiritomb Limited Research, which promises a guaranteed Spiritomb along with other Ghost-type Pokemon encounters. Now, let’s break down the tasks and rewards you can expect from Spiritomb Limited Research.

Spiritomb Limited Research – Tasks and Rewards

This special Research quest is a part of Halloween 2023 – Part I and revolves around Spiritomb and its 108 spirits. To participate in this quest, you’ll need to be active from October 19 at 10 AM until October 31, 2023, at 8 PM local time. The Spiritomb Limited Research consists of a single step with multiple tasks that you need to complete. These tasks vary from earning Stardust, making Curveball throws, to spinning PokeStops or Gyms. Let’s take a closer look at the tasks and the rewards they offer.

Tasks:

Earn 1,080 Stardust Reward: Encounter with Misdreavus Earn 1,080 XP Reward: Encounter with Yamask Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms Reward: Encounter with Drifloon Make 108 Nice Throws Reward: Encounter with Pumpkaboo (Average) Make 108 Curveball Throws Reward: Encounter with Phantump Use 108 Berries to help catch Pokemon Reward: Encounter with Shuppet Earn 10,800 XP Reward: Encounter with Litwick Spin 8 PokeStops or Gyms Reward: Encounter with Gastly

Rewards for Completion:

Encounter with Spiritomb

108 XP

108 Stardust

Completing these tasks will lead you to the ultimate reward – a face-to-face encounter with Spiritomb! Additionally, you’ll earn XP and Stardust, which are essential for your overall progress in the game.

Shiny Pokemon Encounters & Shiny Spiritomb

For all you shiny collectors out there, the Spiritomb Limited Research quest brings a special treat. While completing the tasks, you might come across Shiny variants of some Pokemon. Halloween 2023 is a golden opportunity to add Shiny Phantump and Shiny Trevenant to your collection for the first time.

However, the odds of encountering a Shiny Spiritomb are similar to most other shiny Pokemon, which is approximately 1 in 500. What makes Spiritomb even more unique is its rarity – you usually encounter one per year. Due to this rarity, the usual strategy of catching as many as possible to increase your chances doesn’t really apply here. Nevertheless, when you do find that shiny Spiritomb, it’s a remarkable moment to cherish in your Pokemon GO journey.

But that’s not all! You can also encounter other Shiny Pokemon like Shiny Spinarak, Shiny Misdreavus, Shiny Poochyena, Shiny Munchlax, Shiny Riolu, Shiny Galarian Yamask, and Shiny Drifloon. These shiny creatures can be found in 7 KM Eggs or as wild spawns. So, keep your eyes peeled as you complete these tasks, as you might just stumble upon a rare and shiny surprise.

Overlapping Objectives

It’s worth noting that completing one Research Quest can help you make progress in other quests, as some of their objectives overlap. This means that while you’re working on Spiritomb Limited Research, you might also be ticking off items from your other quest lists. It’s an efficient way to maximize your rewards and make the most of your efforts during the Halloween 2023 event.